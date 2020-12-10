UK medicine regulator says people with anaphylaxis risk should not take Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

A phial of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast
LONDON (Reuters) - The UK's medicine regulator said anyone with a history of anaphylaxis to a medicine or food should not get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, giving fuller guidance on an earlier allergy warning about the shot.

"Any person with a history of anaphylaxis to a vaccine, medicine or food should not receive the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. A second dose should not be given to anyone who has experienced anaphylaxis following administration of the first dose of this vaccine," said June Raine, chief executive of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Earlier it had warned that people with a "significant allergic reaction" to those things should not take the shot, without specifying anaphylaxis.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Tom Hogue)

