UK Minister calls on London Mayor to send cars to be written off to Ukraine

Michael Gove, UK Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, in an open letter has called on Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, to transfer cars that do not meet environmental requirements and should be scrapped to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform with reference to the relevant letter on the UK government’s website

Quote: "As the war in Ukraine is now well into its second year, I am keen to use every lever at our disposal to offer steadfast, meaningful support to its courageous people. I was therefore extremely disappointed and surprised to learn that the Greater London Authority was not proposing to support Ukraine through the provision of vehicles that would otherwise be scrapped under the ULEZ scrappage scheme."

Details: Gove pointed out that the ULEZ scrappage scheme was developed on the basis of environmental improvements in air quality by removing inappropriate vehicles from the streets. "I am sure that you would agree that taking these same vehicles off London’s roads – and thus achieving the same environmental benefits – whilst supporting the efforts in Ukraine, is preferable simply to scrapping them," he added.

Gove urged the mayor to be understanding of this request and assured him that he would do everything possible to help Ukrainians with the cars from London that were to be written off.

Background: Sadiq Khan previously refused the request of Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko to send to Ukraine the cars that had been handed over by residents of London as part of a programme to combat harmful emissions.

