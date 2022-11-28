UK minister says Australian submarines will assure neighbors

British Minister of State for Indo-Pacific Anne-Marie Trevelyan speaks at the National Press Club in Canberra, Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Australia's shift to nuclear-powered submarines would assure its South Pacific neighbors of the nation's commitment to regional security Trevelyan says. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Image via AP) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
ROD McGUIRK
·2 min read

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s shift to nuclear-powered submarines will assure its South Pacific neighbors of its commitment to regional security, Britain's Minister of State for the Indo-Pacific said Monday.

Australia will announce in March what type of submarine powered with U.S. nuclear technology it wants to build under a deal with the United States and Britain revealed in September last year.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan said she expects the three nations to work closely together to deliver a fleet of eight submarines.

“It’s going to be a really exciting project and really importantly will assure, I think, not only for Australia, but for the Indo-Pacific region, for those Pacific islands that assurance that Australia’s commitment to their security is unassailable,” Trevelyan told the National Press Club.

The previous Australian government infuriated French President Emmanuel Macron by canceling a contract for a French-built fleet of 12 conventionally-powered submarines worth 90 billion Australian dollars ($66 billion). It opted instead for nuclear-powered versions.

This month, Macron described Australia going nuclear as a “confrontation with China.”

Trevelyan said she disagreed with Macron's stance that Australia should have stayed with the French contract.

“The Pacific is a big place. Having nuclear-powered submarines means you can go further for longer, it’s a practical question,” Trevelyan said.

“The French navy has nuclear-powered submarines. What they were proposing to build for (Australia), diesel submarines, is not what the French use,” she added.

Australia’s government, elected in May after nine years in opposition, has been trying to build closer relations with its neighbors in a region where China is exerting more influence.

The government has accused the previous leadership of Australia’s worst foreign policy failure in the Pacific since World War II with China's signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands in April.

That accord has raised fears that a Chinese naval base might be established in the South Pacific.

Recommended Stories

  • Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups

    Malaysia is reviewing its government subsidies programme, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday, prioritising the rising cost of living as he takes office at a time of slowing growth. "Subsidies must be targeted, otherwise those subsidies are enjoyed not just by the low income group but also the wealthy," said Anwar, who emerged as leader of the Southeast Asian nation after a closely fought election last week. Anwar is carrying through the stance of the previous administration, which last month proposed a smaller budget, cutting subsidies due to rising commodities costs and the resulting impact on government coffers.

  • Pike County murder trial: Closing statement set to be held today

    Closing statements in the Pike County murders case are set to happen later today.

  • Yemen’s government signs $1B aid package with UAE-based fund

    Yemen’s internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1 billion program from 2022 to 2025. The economic deal aims to help the Yemeni government establish monetary and fiscal stability through wide-ranging economic reforms, Saba news agency said.

  • China calls for ambitious, pragmatic biodiversity deal

    China will lead talks to secure an "ambitious and pragmatic" new global pact to preserve biodiversity at a U.N. meeting that begins next week, but implementing the deal remains the biggest challenge, Chinese officials said on Monday. Representatives of nearly 200 countries will gather in Montreal on Dec. 5 to secure a "post-2020 framework" to protect habitats and ecosystems and ensure the sustainable and equitable use of biological resources. Zhou Guomei, head of the international department of the environment ministry, told reporters that negotiations so far had not been "plain sailing" but focused on an ambitious deal that was "also pragmatic, balanced, feasible and achievable".

  • China affirms zero-COVID stance, eases rules after protests

    Authorities eased anti-virus rules in scattered areas but affirmed China’s severe “zero- COVID” strategy Monday after crowds demanded President Xi Jinping resign during protests against controls that confine millions of people to their homes. The government made no comment on the protests or criticism of Xi, the most widespread display of opposition to the ruling Communist Party in decades. There was no official word on how many people were detained after police used pepper spray against protesters in Shanghai and struggled to suppress demonstrations in other cities including Beijing, the capital.

  • University of Houston wide receiver Sam Brown seen slapping Tulsa player after 30-27 loss on Saturday

    The redshirted freshman walked up to the defensive back, who was talking with another UH player before it happened.

  • PFL’s Dakota Ditcheva says move to American Top Team has helped her find self-belief

    Dakota Ditcheva is just now finding her self-confidence, and she is already a dangerous finisher.

  • Lizzo discusses the 'trauma' of living in her car on Thanksgiving 13 years ago: 'I'm still scared, and I think it's unfortunate'

    On Wednesday, Lizzo talked to Variety about living in her car in 2009 and revisits the experience in her new HBO Max documentary "Love, Lizzo."

  • BBC Says Chinese Police Attacked Reporter Covering Unrest

    Chinese authorities told the BBC that the journalist was detained to protect him from getting COVID.

  • Lawyers: Buffalo supermarket gunman plans to plead guilty

    A white gunman who targeted a Buffalo supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood plans to plead guilty on Monday to killing 10 people and wounding three others, according to lawyers representing victims’ relatives. Payton Gendron, 19, is scheduled to appear in Erie County Court for a hearing that was postponed for a week by a snowstorm. Gendron’s lawyers disclosed in recent weeks that he planned to plead guilty to all of the counts in a state indictment and to waive his right to appeal, according to attorneys John Elmore and Terrence Connors, who represent families of those killed and injured.

  • Evergrande aims to win approval for restructuring proposals early next year

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Embattled property developer China Evergrande Group aims to win creditors' approval for its debt restructuring proposals by as early as the end of February, the company's lawyers said on Monday. Once China's top-selling developer, Evergrande is now at the centre of the country's property crisis. With few fresh funding options and slowing property sales, Evergrande, which has $300 billion in total liabilities, began one of China's biggest debt-restructuring processes this year.

  • Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, wants explanation

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See. A statement said the Vatican learned with "surprise and regret" that the bishop of another district had been installed as auxiliary, or assistant, bishop in Jiangxi. The unauthorized installation appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of bishops.

  • Hurts, Eagles run past Packers 40-33; Rodgers hurt

    Jalen Hurts ran and ran and he ran so much that Green Bay couldn't catch him as he raced his way into Philadelphia's record book. Hurts outran the Packers and he eclipsed all the other fleet-footed Pro Bowl quarterbacks in Eagles' history. “I have a ton of respect for them and their support,” Hurts said about the QBs.

  • Hawaii Gov. Ige looks back on coronavirus, tourism shutdown

    As Hawaii's governor, David Ige faced a volcanic eruption that destroyed 700 homes, protests blocking construction of a cutting-edge multibillion-dollar telescope and a false alert about an incoming ballistic missile. During the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism shut down and Hawaii's unemployment rate soared to 22.4%. Crisis response is one way to sum up the Democrat's eight years leading Hawaii, which are due to wrap up when his successor, Lt. Gov. Josh Green, is inaugurated on Dec. 5.

  • Felipe Valls Sr., founder of landmark Versailles Cuban restaurant in Miami, dies at 89

    Where is the first place you take your Iowa cousin when they come to visit Miami — OK, maybe after South Beach?

  • Owning 40% in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

    If you want to know who really controls Archer Aviation Inc. ( NYSE:ACHR ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of...

  • Chinese markets slump as Covid protests spook investors - live updates

    Chinese assets slumped overnight as a sense of chaos and uncertainty gripped traders amid growing Covid-19 protests across the country.

  • A former Nazi encampment on a tiny Channel island can be yours for about $50,000

    The facility on Alderney, near Guernsey, is an "amazing opportunity to own seven acres of WWII history", according to the agency handling the sale.

  • Manchester United’s Price Tag May Set ‘Landmark’ for Football

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s been roughly a decade since Manchester United FC were the kings of English football, much to the consternation of its fans and schadenfreude of rivals. Yet the lack of recent success may be of little matter to a buyer.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USThe Treasury Market’s Big Recession Trade Is Gathering MomentumThe American Glazer family that owns what’s arguably still Englan

  • Garrett Wilson reacts to his two-touchdown game: 'It was really special to go out and execute the way we did' | Jets Post Game

    In this Jets post game interview, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson tells SNY's Jeane Coakley how each of his two touchdown receptions developed and the great job all eleven players did on offense. Wilson: "It was really special to go out and execute the way we did."