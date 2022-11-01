UK minister under fire for calling migrants an 'invasion'

2
JILL LAWLESS
·3 min read

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s interior minister was facing criticism Tuesday for describing migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats as an “invasion.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman used the term while defending conditions at a processing center for new arrivals where some 4,000 people have been held in a facility intended for 1,600.

Braverman referred to small-boat crossings on Monday as “the invasion of our southern coast” and said “illegal immigration is out of control.”

Her deputy, Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick, distanced himself from her words.

“In a job like mine you have to choose your words very carefully,” he told Sky News. “And I would never demonize people coming to this country in pursuit of a better life.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who appointed Braverman after he took office last week, told his Cabinet on Tuesday that Britain “would always be a compassionate, welcoming country,” his spokesman said.

The number of asylum-seekers attempting to reach Britain by boat has increased steadily, and the system for considering applications has slowed to a crawl amid turmoil in the Conservative government, which is on its third prime minister and third home secretary this year.

Manston — a former airfield in southeast England — is supposed to be a temporary processing center where new arrivals spend 24 hours before moving on to longer-term accommodation, but refugee groups say some people have been stuck there for weeks. Some families are sleeping in tents, and there have been cases of diphtheria and scabies.

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said that when he visited the site recently, he saw people sleeping on floors and “lots and lots of people in a room, all squished in together.”

“For a few hours, that would be acceptable, but where people are spending long periods of time there, it just isn’t,” he told Sky News.

Critics accuse Braverman of deliberately worsening conditions at Manston by refusing to book hotel rooms for asylum seekers.

The government said “large numbers” of people were being moved out of Manston on Tuesday to relieve pressure and that another facility in the port town of Dover that was firebombed on the weekend had reopened.

Just over 48,000 people applied for asylum in the U.K. in 2021, fewer than in Germany, France or Spain. But there has been a sharp increase in the number of people trying to cross the channel in dinghies and other small craft as alternative routes, such as stowing away on trucks, have become more difficult.

Some 40,000 people have made the hazardous journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes so far this year, up from 28,000 in all of 2021 and 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November 2021 when a packed smuggling boat capsized.

Britain and France have wrangled over how to stop the people-smuggling gangs that organize the journeys.

Britain’s government has announced a controversial plan to send people who arrive in small boats on a one-way journey to Rwanda — a plan it says will deter people from crossing the Channel and break the business model of smuggling gangs. Critics say the plan is immoral and impractical, and it is being challenged in the courts.

___

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Recommended Stories

  • 'She has to go': Why Labour is calling for Suella Braverman to be fired

    Home secretary Suella Braverman is facing scandals over security breaches and an overcrowded migrant centre.

  • Electric Jeep CJ leads Jeep, Ram SEMA debuts

    Jeep and Ram bring a set of show cars, leading with an electric-converted Jeep CJ SUV.

  • Jeep Shows Off All-Electric Restomod CJ Surge Ahead of SEMA

    Forget throwing an LS engine in your Jeep CJ. You should put an electric motor in there instead, and Jeep is leading the way. At SEMA, the company is unveiling a battery-electric system that is meant to fit in classic Jeeps. It’s called the CJ Surge, and in a word, it’s sick. The “electromod” concept is meant to allow designers and engineers to better understand the potential of BEV parts kits.

  • Single in Colorado: Male, lovesick, would die to find mate, has eight legs, can travel

    So many tarantulas are squished on the roadways of southeast Colorado that scientists want to build underpasses for them.

  • Turkey determined to continue efforts to keep Ukraine grain deal, Erdogan says

    Turkey is determined to continue efforts to keep the Ukraine grain deal in force, despite Russia suspending its participation in the break-through agreement, Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News quoted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as saying on Oct. 31.

  • Republican leads in Oklahoma governor’s race: poll

    Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) leads his Democratic opponent, Joy Hofmeister, by 9 points in a new Emerson College survey, a more comfortable lead for the incumbent after recent surveys showed a tightening race. The poll, which was released on Monday, eight days before Election Day, found Stitt garnered the support of 49 percent of…

  • How many migrants cross the English Channel in small boats?

    The government has promised to reduce the number of people who use this route to come to the UK.

  • Records: Lying officers unpunished in 2018 inmate death

    Three former Illinois prison guards face life behind bars after the 2018 fatal beating of a 65-year-old inmate in a case marked by the unpunished lies of other correctional officers who continue to get pay raises, records obtained by The Associated Press and court documents show. Juries convicted Department of Corrections Officer Alex Banta in April and Lt. Todd Sheffler in August of federal civil rights violations owing largely to the cooperation of the third, Sgt. Willie Hedden. Hedden hopes for a reduced sentence — even though he admitted lying about his involvement until entering a guilty plea 18 months ago.

  • Presenter jokes Matt Hancock should be ''wary of hidden cameras' as MP joins I'm A Celeb

    Sky News political correspondent Tamara Cohen joked live on air that Matt Hancock should be 'weary of hidden cameras' as the MP joined I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.Matt Hancock has been suspended from the Conservative parliamentary party after signing up for this year’s I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!The ex-health secretary agreed to enter the jungle as early as this Sunday, less than a fortnight after Rishi Sunak declined to offer him a role in his new government.Tory chief whip Simon Hart said Mr Hancock’s move was “serious enough to warrant suspension of the whip with immediate effect.”Sky News

  • Witnesses describe 'a hell' inside South Korean crowd surge

    In one moment, thousands of Halloween revelers crammed into the narrow, vibrant streets of Seoul’s most cosmopolitan neighborhood, eager to show off their capes, wizard hats and bat wings. A stunned Seoul was just beginning on Monday to put together the huge scope of the crowd surge on Saturday night that killed at least 154, mostly people in their 20s and 30s, including foreign nationals. Witnesses described a nightmarish scene as people performed CPR on the dying and carried limp bodies to ambulances, while dance music pulsed from garish clubs lit in bright neon.

  • China bars GSK from bulk-buy drug programme for 18 months

    BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) -China has blocked GSK from participating in its bulk-buy drug procurement programme focused on off-patent medicines from Oct. 31 until April 29, 2024, over quality problems with a prostate drug, the British drugmaker said on Monday. First reported by CCTV state television, the ban was imposed by authorities after a batch of GSK's prostate treatment - known chemically as dutasteride and sold under the brand name Avodart - made by a Polish contract manufacturer for GSK failed a recent quality check. No other GSK products are supplied to China through the so-called volume-based procurement (VBP) programme, a company spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Salary transparency laws aim to combat pay disparities

    Starting this week, job-seekers in New York City will have access to a key piece of information: how much money they can expect to earn for an advertised opening. New York will require employers as of Nov. 1 to disclose “a good faith salary range for every job, promotion, and transfer opportunity advertised,” according to the city’s Commission on Human Rights. Similar salary transparency laws are being adopted by a small but growing number of cities and states across the country in an effort to address pay disparities for women and people of color.

  • Candidates pitch crime, abortion rights in final stretch of Pennsylvania Senate race

    The race for Senate in Pennsylvania between Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz is coming down to the wire and could decide the balance of power in the Senate. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports.

  • Ford Is Moving Ahead With Staff Cuts, Report Says. There Will Be Severance.

    CEO Jim Farley has said the car manufacturer has too many people. Now the company is offering severance packages to some staff.

  • Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado, a low-key moderate who once ran for president, faces off against first-timer Joe O'Dea in a surprise battleground

    Sen. Michael Bennet, the Centennial State's senior senator, faces newly-minted Republican Joe O'Dea in Colorado's Senate race.

  • UK home secretary complains of asylum seeker 'invasion'

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the country faces an "invasion" from people travelling in small boats crossing the English Channel as she fought back against mounting pressure over her repeated security breaches. Braverman was reappointed interior minister by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week, six days after she resigned from the same role for sending a government document from her personal email to an employee of a member of parliament in breach of rules for ministers. Speaking to parliament over allegedly failing to listen to legal advice on the prolonged detention of migrants at an asylum processing centre in southern England, Braverman said the current system is "broken" and "out of control".

  • Rick Scott predicts GOP Senate majority of ’52-plus’ seats

    Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Monday predicted that Republicans would pick up several seats and have a majority with 52 or more GOP senators after the midterm elections. Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Fox News in an interview that Republicans would pick up Georgia and Nevada and the GOP has…

  • Trucker blockades in Brazil increase in wake of Bolsonaro election defeat

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Truckers who support Brazil's outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro escalated their protests on Monday, blocking roads throughout the country in actions that could affect exports in one of the world's top food producers and cause wider economic chaos. Bolsonaro lost Sunday's election to leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, but has yet to concede defeat. Video footage showed some truckers at roadblocks calling for a military coup to prevent Lula becoming president, as protests spread from Mato Grosso and Santa Catarina to Parana, Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goias and Bahia.

  • Migos rapper Takeoff, 28, killed in Houston shooting

    Migos rapper Takeoff was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston where he and Quavo, his uncle and Migos bandmate, were playing dice at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday. He was 28.

  • Donald Trump Calls Paul Pelosi Attack 'Terrible,' Likens Crime In Liberal Cities To Afghanistan

    The former president used a violent attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband to push the GOP's message that Democrats are too soft on crime.