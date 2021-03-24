MPs call for more sanctions as report reveals China's 'cultural erasure' in Tibet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Yan
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tibet was annexed by China in 1959 - SANJAY BAID/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Tibet was annexed by China in 1959 - SANJAY BAID/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

British MPs are urging the UK to sanction additional Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses in both Xinjiang and Tibet, after a new report has claimed a coercive labour program is erasing Tibetan culture and identity.

A cross-party group of 15 MPs is calling on the UK to sanction Chen Quanguo, the Communist Party secretary of Xinjiang who previously served in the same capacity in Tibet.

The group includes Tim Loughton, chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Tibet; former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith; and Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat Spokesman for Foreign Affairs.

The MPs have written a letter to Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, claiming Mr Chen oversaw “the implementation of a heavy-handed repression and surveillance of Tibetan religious and cultural life."

A similar programme was later expanded under Mr Chen’s leadership in Xinjiang. His successor in Tibet, Wu Yingjie, “accelerated” a programme of “coercive assimilation” and “is responsible for an intensified crackdown on Tibetan religion,” and should also be sanctioned, according to the letter.

Implementing sanctions on both would “send a clear message that the abuses taking place in both the Tibetan and Uyghur regions are unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” the MPs added.

The letter cited a new report by the Tibet Advocacy Coalition, a group of organisations focused on Tibet, that described China’s policies in Tibet as a “cradle to grave” system.

That system is “imposed from an early age with Tibetan toddlers increasingly being subjected to ideological education in hundreds of new and expanded kindergartens” across the region. It also detailed coercive labour transfer schemes that have affected at least 2.8 million Tibetans over the last five years, according to China’s official statistics.

The report claims that Tibetan monks and nuns in ‘re-education’ facilities faced torture, sexual abuse and imprisonment, and that religious practitioners were forced to denounce Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama and memorise propaganda, all of which served to increase Chinese government control and erase Tibetan culture and identity.

On Monday, the UK along with the US, Canada and the EU announced sanctions against Chinese officials believed responsible for human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region.

Beijing responded immediately with its own sanctions against the EU targeting individuals and entities.

China has rejected allegations of human rights violations, with government officials and state media saying that Xinjiang residents were happy and the region’s economy had improved, due to government policies.

“Governments around the world should implement targeted sanctions on the Chinese officials responsible for human rights abuses in Tibet,” said Mr Loughton in a statement. “Failure to act will only serve to embolden the Chinese government’s brutal persecution of not only Tibetans, but also Uyghurs, Kazakhs, Christians and other religious and ethnic minorities across China.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Human rights, on and off pitch': Norway stage Qatar World Cup protest

    Norway stars Erling Braut Haaland and Martin Odegaard on Wednesday donned t-shirts with the slogan 'Human rights, on and off the pitch' in support of migrant workers building World Cup venues in Qatar for the 2022 finals.

  • Senior Saudi official issued ‘death threat’ against UN Khashoggi investigator

    Official reportedly told UN colleagues people had offered to ‘take care of her’

  • Exclusive: Democratic lawmakers urge Biden to set tough vehicle emissions rules - letters

    Two groups of U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to reinstate tough Obama-era vehicle emissions standards through 2025 and do more to shift the U.S. toward electric vehicles, according to separate letters seen by Reuters that are not yet public. A group of more than 70 U.S. House Democrats led by Representative Doris Matsui urged Biden to set tough emissions rules that ensure "60% of the new passenger cars and trucks sold are zero-emission by 2030," while 10 U.S. senators led by Democrat Edward Markey urged Biden "to set a date by which new sales of fossil fuel vehicles will end entirely." Markey's letter, which was also signed by Senators Richard Durbin, Sheldon Whitehouse, Elizabeth Warren, Jeff Merkley and others says it is essential "to ensure that we are on a trajectory to achieve the near-zero emission fleet that scientists have called for by 2050."

  • China bristles at West over sanctions for Uyghur crackdown

    China snaps back after western nations lined up to impose sanctions over its crackdown on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, the first concerted international action against Beijing since Joe Biden took office.

  • Deutsche Bank Plans Asia Equity Capital Markets Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, seeking to stage a comeback amid strong demand for share sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Frankfurt-based lender, which shuttered the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers, said the people. The bank is looking to hire in roles across the spectrum to support its ECM business, including in origination, distribution and research, said one of the people.Deutsche Bank is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The move comes as global initial public offerings have already delivered the best quarter since at least 2009, with more than $200 billion raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After a sustained boom last year in special purpose acquisition companies, and with interest rising in Asia, the case for partially reversing cuts to equities has grown harder to dismiss.Deutsche Bank’s Asia ECM unit will prioritize serving established clients the lender has a strong relationship with, rather than extensively courting small- to mid-sized companies, according to one of the people. The team will likely choose to follow the strategy of its counterpart in the U.S., where focusing on a combination of SPACs, companies in the technology sector and existing clients has proved to be profitable, another person said.Read More: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsShares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.8% at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfurt, giving the firm a market value of about 21.9 billion euros ($25.9 billion). Discussions with prospective candidates are ongoing, and the number of new hires could change, said the people.A representative from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.The German bank currently ranks 29th in Asia Pacific equity offerings, earning $738 million worth of deal credit, according to Bloomberg league tables. Among the bigger deals that it advised on for companies in the region are South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion U.S. IPO and online car-selling platform Autohome Inc.’s $689 million Hong Kong listing.Deutsche Bank is one of the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable. The blank-check wave is a significant opportunity for the bank and can be an important driver of profitability, said Barclays Plc analyst Amit Goel.Read More: Deutsche Bank Rides SPAC Boom to Make League Table ComebackThe German lender revamped its investment bank in Asia in 2019 by folding its financing and structured debt operations into the division and making job cuts. A majority of the ECM bankers in Asia were let go, Bloomberg News has reported. The plan was part of a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, and included a target of about 18,000 job cuts by the end of 2022. Despite the cuts affecting all regions, Sewing said at the time that Asia would be a focus for growth.Deutsche Bank will build the next phase of its transformation, Sewing wrote in its annual report earlier this month. Thanks to progress in reducing costs, the bank was on a good path to make targeted investments this year, he told analysts in prepared remarks in February.The investment bank has been the standout performer for the German lender during the pandemic. Last year’s strong showing by the unit continued in 2021, with revenue up 20% this year, Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said last week.(Updates with Deutsche Bank share movement in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Thailand Keeps Rate at Record Low, Cuts GDP Outlook With Tourism Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Thailand kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at an all-time low and cut its growth forecast as it lets fiscal measures take the lead in reviving the economy from its sharpest fall in more than two decades.The central bank held the policy rate Wednesday at 0.5% in a unanimous decision, after cutting by a total of 75 basis points last year. All 25 economists in a Bloomberg survey predicted the hold.Monetary policy must stay accommodative while “fiscal measures must continue to sustain the economy,” the central bank said in a statement. It added that it would “monitor the adequacy of the government measures and various risks,” and is “ready to use additional appropriate monetary policy tools if necessary.”Many economists expect the Bank of Thailand to stand pat throughout the year because of its limited remaining policy space, letting fiscal policy do the heavy lifting in reviving the economy from its deepest contraction since 1998. The central bank on Wednesday cut its forecast for gross domestic product growth this year to 3%, from 3.2% previously, as the key tourism industry remains mothballed.“In addition to the weak economy, the other main concerns for the central bank are the strong currency and persistent deflation,” Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note after the decision. “Both of these point in the direction of interest rates remaining low for the foreseeable future.”The decision comes a day after the government approved steps to help businesses affected by the outbreak, including 250 billion baht ($8.1 billion) of soft loans and 100 billion baht for a program allowing cash-starved companies to park their assets with lenders in exchange for credit.Weaker BahtThe baht was down almost 0.3% against the dollar after the decision, heading for its lowest close since early November, while the benchmark stock index was up 0.2%. The currency, which rose 5.8% against the dollar in the final three months of 2020, is down 3.5% so far this year.“The Bank of Thailand noted that they’ll monitor the Thai baht closely, and we think they’re likely to be comfortable with recent weakness as long as it does not become disorderly,” said Mitul Kotecha, chief emerging markets Asia & Europe strategist at TD Securities.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“With still ‘high’ downside risks to an already soft growth outlook for 2021 and 2022, the door appears open for further support from the central bank, in our view. Even so, we still expect the BOT to lean on other tools to support growth if needed, before considering further depletion of its limited conventional policy space.”-- Tamara Mast Henderson, Asean economistHigh oil prices and low tourist arrivals should mean a narrower current-account surplus, relieving some pressure on the baht, Assistant Governor Titanun Mallikamas told reporters in Bangkok.“A strong dollar from U.S. stimulus also helps reduce pressure on the baht,” Titanun said. “But we can’t be complacent. We continue to monitor closely and try to fix the structural problem by creating an FX ecosystem.”Other points from the briefing:The central bank raised its forecast for headline inflation this year to 1.2%, while keeping its core inflation estimate at 0.3%Export forecast raised to 10% growth this year, from 5.7% in DecemberGDP is expected to grow 4.7% in 2022, down from 4.8% previouslyRisks to the economy speed of the vaccine rollout, pace of tourism revival and continuity of fiscal supportThe central bank lowered its estimate for tourist arrivals this year to 3 million -- from December’s estimate of 5.5 million -- and 21.5 million in 2022, from 23 million. In 2019, before the pandemic, Thailand welcomed 40 million visitorsThe bank cut its estimate for the 2021 current-account surplus to $1.2 billion, from $11.6 billion forecast in December(Adds comment from Bloomberg Economics in text box.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Imagine Dragons "Follow You"

    Back with new music after a much-needed break, we're thrilled to welcome multi-platinum GRAMMY winners Imagine Dragons for this performance of their new single, "Follow You." #Colbert #Music #ImagineDragons

  • India antitrust body orders investigation into WhatsApp's privacy policy changes

    WhatsApp's planned policy changes aren't sailing smoothly in India, the instant messaging service's biggest market by users. Indian antitrust body Competition Commission of India on Wednesday ordered (PDF) an investigation into WhatsApp's privacy policy changes, saying that the Facebook-owned service breached local antitrust laws in the guise of a policy update. The Indian watchdog has ordered the nation's Director General (DG) to investigate WhatsApp's new policy to "ascertain the full extent, scope and impact of data sharing through involuntary consent of users."

  • Confusion grips Turkish markets after central bank overhaul

    Turkish markets whip-sawed on Tuesday and offshore lira rates sky-rocketed as investors, banks and locals sought to predict whether President Tayyip Erdogan had reset the economy on an easy-month path after the weekend's abrupt leadership overhaul. The currency plunged as much as 15% on Monday after Erdogan abruptly fired a hawkish central bank governor and installed a critic of the country's tight monetary stance, including its 19% interest rate. Opposition politicians seized on what they called a dangerous and baffling move by the president to oust a bank governor, Naci Agbal, who had gained market credibility as an inflation-fighter in less than five months on the job.

  • UK donates €500,000 to human rights project investigating Lukashenko regime in Belarus

    The UK is to contribute €500,000 to an international project that will gather evidence of human rights violations in Belarus, where longtime President Alexander Lukashenko has overseen a campaign of violence against citizens following a disputed election last summer. International Accountability Platform for Belarus, which is led by a group of NGOs and supported by Western governments, will collect and store evidence of human rights violations to be used in potential future criminal proceedings against the Lukashenko regime, the Foreign Office said in a statement on Wednesday. “The UK stands in solidarity with the victims of systematic human rights violations in Belarus and is committed to ensuring those responsible are held to account,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said. “This independent initiative, free from political interference, will help defend democracy, media freedom and human rights. It will help the Belarusian people take a vital step further towards securing justice.”

  • Bankruptcies are way down during the pandemic. Here's why

    Despite a pandemic that has upended industries and resulted in massive job losses, bankruptcy filings are down.

  • Equal Pay Day is not a reason to celebrate in North Carolina

    This date changes year by year because it represents how far into the year women must work to earn what men earned in the previous year.

  • QAnon peddles latest conspiracy theory beyond parody linking Hillary Clinton to Suez ship

    A Taiwanese cargo ship? A Secret Service code name? The plot of a Ben Affleck movie? World Water Day?

  • GOP senator defends blocking voters from casting ballots on Sundays: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Staples will laminate your vaccine card for free. Here’s why it’s important to keep it

    Be sure to hold onto your vaccine card.

  • Baker who went to Supreme Court to avoid baking wedding cake now being sued over transgender woman’s birthday order

    “The message would be that he agrees that a gender transition is something to be celebrated,” baker’s lawyer argues

  • Mayor of Arizona border town says he is declaring ‘state of emergency’ over illegal immigration

    Mayor Chris Rigs of Gila Bend says a lack of federal response to help his down forced him to make the declaration

  • Israel appears mired in deadlock as votes are tallied

    Israel on Wednesday appeared to be barreling toward another political stalemate after what was shaping up to be its fourth inconclusive election in the past two years. Candidates across the political spectrum called for unity and healing, and a little known Islamist lawmaker emerged as the politician most likely to choose the country’s next prime minister. Mansour Abbas said he was “not in the pocket of anyone” and vowed to listen to offers from anyone willing to talk to him.

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud