UK must help businesses through the coronavirus war -Johnson

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his ministers on Tuesday that the British government must rise to the challenge of supporting businesses through the coronavirus epidemic and would set out more details shortly, a spokeswoman for his office said.

"The PM said we are engaged in a war against the disease which we have to win," the spokeswoman said following Johnson's regular weekly meeting with his top team of ministers.

"He added that government must rise to the challenge of supporting businesses through what will be hugely challenging times, and further details will be set out shortly." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)