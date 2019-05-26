UK must leave EU on Oct. 31 even without a deal: PM candidate McVey

FILE PHOTO: Britain's former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Esther McVey speaks during a "Leave Means Leave" rally in London, Britain January 17, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must quit the European Union at the end of October even if that means leaving without a deal, Conservative lawmaker Esther McVey, one of the candidates to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, said on Sunday.

"The 31st Oct is the key date and we are coming out then and if that means without a deal, then that is what it means," McVey, a pro-Brexit former minister, told Sky News.

"That date is now fixed. We won't be asking for any more extensions, that is part of the corrosive uncertainty that individuals, business and the country don’t want."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Keith Weir)