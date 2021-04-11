UK nears 40 million first and second vaccine doses

COVID-19 vaccinations in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom distributed a further 586,339 COVID-19 vaccines, taking the total amount to almost 40 million, according to daily data published on Sunday.

The UK has now given 32.12 million people a first dose of the vaccine and 7.47 million a second dose, putting it on track to start reopening its economy.

The data also showed that a further 1,730 people had tested positive for the virus, down from 2,589 the day before, while seven people had died within 28 days of a positive test, down from 40 on Saturday.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Paul Sandle)

