UK says 12% of England's critical care beds occupied by coronavirus patients

LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - Around 12% of adult critical care beds in hospitals in England are occupied by patients with COVID-19, a that number is expected to rise drastically, England's deputy chief medical officer, Jenny Harries, said.

