Brussels warns UK needs vaccine imports from EU to hit second jab targets

James Crisp
·4 min read
Ursula von der Leyen&#xa0;
Ursula von der Leyen
The UK needs European Union imports to ensure 26 million Britons can have their second shot of the coronavirus vaccine, Ursula von der Leyen told EU leaders before their summit on Thursday.

The European Commission president ordered briefings of ambassadors to highlight the UK's dependency on supplies from the Continent before Thursday's summit, where divided leaders are expected to withhold explicit backing for a ban amid fears it could spark a vaccines trade war.

The European Council, forced online because of the third wave of coronavirus sweeping Europe, is being held as new trade rules come into force which allow Brussels to target countries, like Britain, with higher vaccination rates than the EU.

The commission has already threatened to block the export of millions of AstraZeneca vaccines from the company's Halix plant in Leiden, the Netherlands. It wants the UK to forego its first refusal on supplies from AstraZeneca’s two British plants so they can supply the bloc.

The Netherlands, Ireland, Belgium and Spain are fearful that any ban could lead to retaliation from Britain, which exports raw materials to the EU’s Pfizer plant in Belgium.

Juncker - FREDERICK FLORIN&#xa0;/FREDERICK FLORIN&#xa0;
Jean-Claude Juncker, above, the former European Commission president, attacked Mrs von der Leyen for risking a “stupid” trade war on vaccines.

The UK and European Commission are in negotiations to try and avoid a ban but talks are said to be “fraught” and “complicated” despite a joint statement published on Wednesday.

Some EU governments suspect Mrs von der Leyen of trying to bounce them into supporting the new rules, which also target countries, like Britain, that manufacture coronavirus jabs but do not export them to the EU.

Mrs von der Leyen dispatched her internal market commissioner Thierry Breton to drum up support for her plan to strongarm Britain by making clear the UK was in a far weaker position than the EU.

Mr Breton told ambassadors on Tuesday that Britain had not reserved any second shots of the vaccines, instead focusing on getting as many people their first dose as quickly as possible.

This meant the UK was desperate for more supplies to get people their second shot within the 12 week period and ensure they are fully vaccinated.

How are different countries&#39; vaccine rollouts progressing?
About 28.7m people in Britain have had their first dose as of Wednesday. About 2.5 m are fully vaccinated with a second dose, leaving about 26 million people at risk of not being fully inoculated against coronavirus.

Britain’s two AstraZeneca factories cannot make enough to match demand and supplies from India have been delayed.

Mr Breton said that fewer than 10million vaccines had been manufactured in Britain and that more than half of the jabs in the UK were made by EU vaccine producers such as Pfizer and Halix, according to sources in Brussels.

The EU has exported about 10.9 million vaccines, mostly from the Belgian Pfizer plant, to the UK, but Britain had not sent any jabs to the bloc, according to the commission. Brussels has demanded “reciprocity” from London, which is understood to be willing to share supplies at the Halix plant.

Britain has far outstripped the EU in vaccination, giving a first dose to more than half its adult population. The bloc has so far managed only 12 per cent.

While the first dose strategy meant that Britain had outpaced the EU, it also made it even more dependent on imports from the bloc, the commissioner, who has special responsibility for vaccine supply chains, said.

British sources insist that the vast majority of the AstraZeneca vaccine is being manufactured in the UK and that deals had been signed to replenish vaccination stocks.

But he warned that continuing to supply the UK would necessarily mean even fewer vaccines for the EU, which is locked in a battle with AstraZeneca over huge supply shortfalls.

Brussels accuses the British-Swedish company of breaking its contract after a 60million drop in promised supplies in the first quarter.

“We have a feeling that the vaccine nationalism is really on the other side of the Channel,” Mr Breton told the Financial Times, "We are not seeing any vaccines in the UK arriving here,” he said after describing previous EU vaccine exports to Britain as examples of "solidarity".

A Government spokesperson said, “We will continue to work with our European partners to deliver the vaccine rollout. We remain confident in our supplies and are on track to offer first doses to all over 50s by April 15th and all adults by the end of July. Our plan to cautiously reopen society via our roadmap also remains unchanged."

