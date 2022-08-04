Truss Says UK Recession Isn’t Inevitable Ahead of Economic Storm

(Bloomberg) -- Follow us at @BloombergUK and on Facebook, and wrap up your day with The Readout newsletter with Allegra Stratton.

UK leadership front-runner Liz Truss doubled-down on her economic program and said that a recession is not inevitable just hours after the Bank of England extinguished any hope of a political honeymoon for Britain’s next prime minister.

Whether it’s Truss or Rishi Sunak entering Downing Street on Sept. 6, BOE forecasts posted Thursday see a deepening economic crisis with the UK weeks away from entering a recession that will last for more than a year. It’s a brutal inheritance likely to have stark political consequences -- Boris Johnson’s successor will be under immense pressure to fix the malaise or risk severe retribution from voters.

The central bank’s stark assessment came just before the two candidates were grilled Thursday night on what they’ll do to help. Truss called it “extremely worrying” but told Sky News “we can change the outcome and we can make it more likely that the economy grows” by lowering taxes.

She’s been promising tax cuts and a more aggressive pursuit of economic growth throughout the leadership campaign, where she’s holding a 34-point lead among Tory party members -- who cast their leadership ballots over the next four weeks.

But her plan to borrow more to fund government spending also became more costly with the BOE raising interest rates by a half-point -- the biggest increase in 27 years -- to 1.75% and signaled its readiness to go further if needed. The central bank is also unwinding its quantitative easing program, another upward pressure on borrowing costs.

Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer whose resignation last month helped trigger Johnson’s demise, said he’s worried Truss’s approach would make things worse, because it’s inflation, not the tax burden, that’s causing the recession.

UK inflation hit a new 40-year high in June of 9.4% from a year earlier, up from 9.1% in May. The BOE on Thursday boosted its forecast for the peak of inflation to 13.3% in October.

“If we just put fuel on the fire of this inflation spiral, all of us, all of you, are just going to end up with higher mortgage rates, savings and pensions that are eaten away, and misery for millions.” he said, pledging to prioritize gripping inflation before lowering taxes.

But the BOE’s bleak analysis contained bad news for him too. It suggested the government’s intervention so far -- a multibillion pound package drawn up by Sunak in May -- would have a limited impact, adding only 0.5 points to GDP at its peak, an effect that quickly fades.

Whoever wins, their immediate task will be finding a way to help Britons through a cost-of-living crisis that will see real disposable incomes fall more than at any time in around 60 years. Inflation is forecast to exceed 13% in October, when soaring energy bills are expected to drive millions into fuel poverty.

With the Tories already trailing Keir Starmer’s opposition Labour Party in most surveys, the BOE’s warnings also have implications for election timing. The next national ballot is due by January 2025 at the latest, though leaders installed by an internal party process -- which will be the case this time -- face a dilemma over whether to seek their own mandate from the public.

Calling a snap vote in the fall might beat the worst of the looming slump but would also risk the new premier being ejected from office as one of Britain’s shortest-serving leaders. An election later could likely mean going to voters during a period of elevated unemployment and peak economic pain -- or with a recovery barely under way.

The recession will begin in the fourth quarter and the economy will see no quarters of growth until well into 2024, the bank said. The total slump will be about 2.1%, similar to the 1990s recession, followed by a glacial recovery.

After the Bank of England laid bare the realities facing Britain’s next leader, whether Sunak can overhaul Truss’s lead is likely to depend in large part on which candidate Tory party members trust to turn the economy around.

The Conservative party needs “to get real and fast because the lights on the economy are flashing red and the root cause is inflation,” Sunak said.

