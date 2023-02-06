UK nurses, ambulance crews strike, straining health system

JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read

LONDON (AP) — Tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance staff walked off the job in the U.K. on Monday in what unions called the biggest strike in the history of the country's public health system.

The walkout is the latest in a wave of strikes that has disrupted Britons’ lives for months, as workers — especially in the public sector — demand pay raises to keep pace with double-digit inflation. Teachers, train drivers, airport baggage handlers, border staff, driving instructors, bus drivers and postal workers also have all walked off their jobs in recent months to demand higher pay.

Teachers, health workers and many others say their wages have fallen in real terms over the last decade, and a cost-of-living crisis fueled by sharply rising food and energy prices has left many struggling to pay their bills.

Britain's annual inflation rate was 10.5% in December, a 41-year high. The Conservative government argues that giving public sector staff pay increases of 10% or more would drive inflation even higher.

The strike piles more pressure on the state-funded National Health Service, already staggering under demand from winter viruses, staff shortages and backlogs built up during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nursing unions say emergency care and cancer treatment will continue during their 48-hour walkout, but thousands of appointments and procedures are likely to be postponed.

The ambulance service says it will respond to the most urgent calls during a daylong strike. But Business Secretary Grant Shapps said the strike could put lives at risk, leaving people with “a postcode lottery when it comes to having a heart attack or a stroke.”

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union representing some ambulance staff, said Sunday there were “no talks at any level whatsoever with the government” about pay. She urged Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to “come to the table and negotiate — roll your sleeves up and negotiate on the pay in the NHS — that is what’s required."

Pat Cullen, head of the Royal College of Nursing union, also said a “meaningful” pay offer from the government could bring the strike “to a swift close.”

The unions are seeking a pay raise for the current year, but the government says it will only talk about the year ahead. Health Secretary Steve Barclay urged unions to call off the strikes, “look forward and engage in a constructive dialogue” about pay for 2023-2024.

Monday’s nursing strike affects England. In Scotland and Wales — which have semiautonomous governments in charge of health policy — unions have suspended walkouts while negotiations continue.

Sunak’s government also has angered unions by introducing a bill that will make it harder for key workers to strike by setting ”minimum safety levels” for firefighters, ambulance services and railways that must be maintained during a walkout.

Recommended Stories

  • British workers stage largest strike in history of health service

    LONDON (Reuters) -Health workers in Britain began their largest strike on Monday, as tens of thousands of nurses and ambulance workers walk out in an escalating pay dispute, putting further strain on the state-run National Health Service (NHS). Nurses and ambulance workers have been striking separately on and off since late last year but Monday's walkout involving both, largely in England, is the biggest in the 75-year history of the NHS. Nurses will also strike on Tuesday, while ambulance staff will walk out on Friday and physiotherapists on Thursday, making the week probably the most disruptive in NHS history, its Medical Director Stephen Powis said.

  • UN peacekeeper killed in attack on helicopter in DR Congo

    A United Nations peacekeeper from South Africa was killed and another wounded in an attack on their helicopter in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday, the organisation said."An Oryx helicopter came under fire in Goma, the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sunday February 5, 2023," the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) said in a statement. 

  • Israelis protest government's judicial overhaul plans

    Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a weekly demonstration against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government’s proposed judicial overhauls, which opponents say threaten Israel’s democratic values. “Doctors fighting for the life of democracy,” read a banner raised by a doctor at the Tel Aviv protest.

  • Fire extensively damages Buddhist temple in Australian city

    A Buddhist temple has been extensively damaged by fire in the Australian city of Melbourne. About 80 firefighters fought the blaze at the Bright Moon Buddhist Temple for more than two hours before it was brought under control late Sunday. The cause of the fire was not yet known, Assistant Chief Fire Officer Paul Foster said.

  • Election skeptics slow to get sweeping changes in GOP states

    Republicans in some heavily conservative states won their campaigns for secretary of state last year after claiming they would make sweeping changes aimed at keeping fraud out of elections. Voters in politically pivotal swing states such as Arizona, Michigan and Nevada rejected candidates seeking to oversee elections who had echoed former President Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 presidential election.

  • Pakistan blocks Wikipedia, says it hurt Muslim sentiments

    Pakistan's media regulator said Monday it blocked Wikipedia services in the country for hurting Muslim sentiment by not removing purportedly blasphemous content from the site. Under Pakistan's controversial blasphemy laws, anyone found guilty of insulting Islam or its figures can be sentenced to death, although the country has yet to carry out capital punishment for blasphemy. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority says it blocked Wikipedia because a 48-hour deadline to remove the content was ignored, according to a spokesperson.

  • Iran acknowledges 'tens of thousands' detained in protests

    Iran's supreme leader on Sunday reportedly ordered an amnesty or reduction in prison sentences for “tens of thousands” of people detained amid nationwide anti-government protests shaking the country, acknowledging for the first time the scale of the crackdown. The decree by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, part of a yearly pardoning the supreme leader does before the anniversary of Iran's 1979 Islamic Revolution, comes as authorities have yet to say how many people they detained in the demonstrations.

  • Russians increase reconnaissance drone launches from the Black Sea, ‘may be spying ahead of big attack’

    According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian invaders have upped the launch of reconnaissance drones, spokesperson for Ukraine’s Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, said on Ukrainian national television on Feb. 4.

  • Nigeria election 2023: Who is Rabiu Kwankwaso?

    Rabiu Kwankwaso's hat is a symbol of his ambition and his achievements as he vies for Nigeria's presidency.

  • Israeli troops kill 5 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank raid

    Israeli forces killed five Palestinian gunmen linked to the Islamic militant Hamas group in a raid on refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Monday, the latest bloodshed in the region that will likely further exacerbate tensions. The Palestinian president's office called the violence a crime, urging the United States to pressure Israel to hold back on its incursions. The military said the raid was meant to apprehend a militant cell that staged a botched shooting attack on a restaurant in a Jewish settlement in the West Bank.

  • Former Israeli PM: Putin promised not to kill Zelenskyy

    A former Israeli prime minister who served briefly as a mediator at the start of Russia's war with Ukraine says he drew a promise from the Russian president not to kill his Ukrainian counterpart. Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett emerged as an unlikely intermediary in the war's first weeks, becoming one of the few Western leaders to meet President Vladimir Putin during the war in a snap trip to Moscow last March. While Bennett's mediation efforts appear to have done little to end the bloodshed that continues until today, his remarks, in an interview posted online late Saturday, shed light on the backroom diplomacy and urgent efforts that were underway to try to bring the conflict to a speedy conclusion in its early days.

  • GRAMMYs: Kim Petras Gives Moving Speech After Making History as First Transgender Winner

    Kim Petras gives a powerful speech as she makes history as the first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the GRAMMYs. The singer accepted the award alongside her collaborator, Sam Smith, for their song, 'Unholy.' Kim reflects on the win and thanks those that helped her reach this big moment in her life.

  • In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home

    At a central square in Serbia's capital of Belgrade, dozens of Russians gathered recently to denounce President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, holding up photos of political prisoners from their homeland. Across the plaza, a billboard touts the Russian propaganda outlet RT, which has launched an online news portal in the country but is banned elsewhere in Europe. Heroic portraits of a bare-chested Putin adorn souvenir T-shirts and coffee mugs, or are painted on city walls.

  • Georgia Student Faces Criminal Charges In Viral Attack That Left Teacher With A Broken Leg

    A ninth-grade high school student is facing criminal charges after an altercation with a teacher left her with a broken leg in Rockdale, Georgia.

  • Congressional centrists plot deal-cutting course in divided government

    Despite a much tougher atmosphere with a GOP House, some senators are hoping against the odds that they can keep a streak of bipartisan action going.

  • Disney World Closer to a Huge Problem (You Need to Be Concerned)

    The Mouse House wants to create a perfect vacation environment, but those smiling "cast members" might not be smiling on the inside.

  • Trump Jr. Shares Chinese Balloon Joke That His Dad Might Not Be Too Happy About

    The former president's son retweeted a not-so-kind caricature of Donald Trump.

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • China experts predict Beijing’s next move after spy balloon shot down

    Several China experts predicted what Beijing's next move would be after their spy balloon that flew across America over several days was blown up by the U.S. military on Saturday.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp