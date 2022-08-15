UK to offer COVID booster to all adults from September

FILE PHOTO: The word "COVID-19" is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Natalie Grover
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

By Natalie Grover

LONDON (Reuters) - All adults in the United Kingdom will be offered a COVID-19 booster starting from September, health officials said, hours after the country became the first in the world to approve an Omicron-adapted shot.

The preference is to deploy what is known as a bivalent vaccine that targets both the original virus and the Omicron variant through the autumn campaign, but that will depend on the UK health regulator (MHRA) approving such shots and the state of vaccine supplies.

Previously, the UK's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) had advised boosters https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-weekly-covid-19-infections-rise-nearly-30-35-million-ons-2022-07-15 should be given to over 50s, individuals in clinical risk groups, frontline workers and care-home staff ahead of the winter, when respiratory viruses are typically at their peak.

Around 26 million people in Britain are estimated to be eligible for an autumn COVID-19 booster having had at least two COVID vaccine doses already, a UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) spokesperson said.

On Monday, the MHRA gave Moderna's bivalent shot conditional approval.

The endorsement of the vaccine is based on data that showed it produced a marginally better immune response against some Omicron https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/variant-adapted-covid-vaccine-wins-first-approval-britain-2022-08-15 variants, versus the original novel coronavirus - although whether that translates into stronger protection against serious disease is unclear.

UK contracts with Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech - the partnership behind the other mRNA vaccine that has been tailored to also target Omicron - dictate that supply will switch to bivalent shots upon MHRA approval.

A UKHSA spokesperson declined to provide details on how much supply the country has of the Moderna bivalent shot.

"Where feasible, it would be preferable for a single type of booster vaccine to be offered throughout the duration of the autumn programme for simplicity of deployment," the JCVI said in a statement on Monday.

At the same time, the JCVI also advised that the original Moderna vaccine, the original Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and the Novavax shot - for certain patients - can be used in the autumn booster campaign.

"It is important that everyone who is eligible takes up a booster this autumn, whichever vaccine is on offer," Wei Shen Lim, chair of COVID-19 immunisation on the JCVI, said in a statement.

LOST MOMENTUM

While the original COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccines have become less effective as the virus has evolved.

Britain was the first to approve COVID vaccinations in 2020, but has since lost momentum and is now in such a vulnerable position "any booster programme is to be warmly welcomed," Danny Altmann, professor of immunology at Imperial College, London, told Reuters.

The debate about the nuances of which booster is tricky - the bivalent booster may offer some additional benefit against the BA.5 variant now dominant in Britain, although this may not be substantial, Altmann said.

"Still, the benefit coming into a difficult winter will be palpable if we can really encourage large-scale uptake," he said.

In the week ending Aug. 5, more than 800 deaths were registered within 28 days of positive COVID test in England, data https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk published by the UK government showed.

(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Barbara Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Omicron booster vaccine will be used in UK rollout after world first approval

    Britain’s autumn Covid vaccination campaign will use a new omicron-specific jab as default after the country became the first in the world to authorise a variant vaccine.

  • AstraZeneca says data confirms Enhertu benefit in breast cancer patients

    (Reuters) -AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial had confirmed the benefit of breast cancer drug Enhertu in patients with an advanced form of the disease who had been previously treated with another therapy. In a 600-patient trial called DESTINY-Breast02, Enhertu -developed with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo - was compared against a treatment pre-determined by physicians in people with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer. The trial evaluated a similar breast cancer patient population as the DESTINY-Breast01 mid-stage trial, which was the basis for initial approvals in Europe and several other countries, AstraZeneca said.

  • 5 new probable cases of Monkeypox in Delaware, health officials say

    All of the patients are men.

  • 'Spider-Man' actor Tom Holland says he is taking a social media break for his mental health

    "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland took to Instagram over the weekend to let his 67.7 million followers know that he's taking a break from social media for his

  • Explainer-The enduring impact of fatwas

    The attempt on Rushdie's life in New York on Friday is not an isolated incident. Novelists, academics and journalists -- particularly in the Middle East -- who dared criticise or question Islamic beliefs have faced similar threats or condemnation from religious figures. In recent years underground Muslim militants and jihadi preachers and leaders have used social media to incite Muslims across the globe to kill those who they say denigrate Islam and the Prophet.

  • UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain, the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020, has now also given the first green light to a variant-adapted shot that targets both the original and Omicron version of the virus. The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults on Monday. Hours later, the country's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended all adults in the United Kingdom be offered boosters this autumn.

  • Panicked shoppers at an Ikea store in China were locked inside for more than 4 hours because of a COVID-19 infection risk, report says

    Some customers screamed and fled towards the exit after health authorities imposed "temporary control measures" on the store, Bloomberg reported.

  • Novavax seeks FDA’s green light for Covid vaccine as a booster

    Gaithersburg’s Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) is seeking U.S. regulators’ green light to make its Covid-19 vaccine available to adults as a booster, an important step toward ensuring the shot’s viability in the market — where, so far, it’s seen underwhelming demand. The biotech said Monday it has submitted its application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization for its protein-based shot to boost immunity in adults already immunized with any of the Covid vaccines. Novavax told us Monday it’s unable to confirm a time frame in which it could expect an FDA response.

  • Novavax's (NVAX) COVID Vaccine Aids Growth, Overdependence Ails

    Currently, Novavax (NVAX) has only one marketed product in its portfolio, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine. However, it is lagging in competition behind mRNA-based vaccines.

  • A doctor says a patient saved over $1,000 a month by ordering prescriptions through Mark Cuban’s online pharmacy

    Cost Plus Drugs intends to provide patients with medicine that is less expensive than traditional pharmacies.

  • Palm Springs man shares monkeypox experience: 'This could have been so much worse'

    Palm Springs resident Kyle Wilkins received a Jynneos vaccine then noticed sores and other typical monkeypox symptoms two days later.

  • U.K. Approves First Updated Covid-19 Booster, Ushering in New Era for mRNA Vaccines

    U.K. regulators approve an updated Moderna Covid-19 booster shot, the first bivalent Covid-19 booster shot to be approved anywhere in the world.

  • Gilead Data on Breast Cancer Drug Is ‘Surprise Win,’ Analyst Says

    Gilead announced Monday that the overall survival rate for patients taking the drug had achieved statistical significance.

  • Newly-launched U.S. drugs head toward record-high prices in 2022

    Drugmakers are launching new medicines at record-high prices this year, a Reuters analysis has found, highlighting their pricing power even as Congress moves to cut the $500 billion-plus annual bill for prescription drugs in the United States. At the same time, some pharmaceutical manufacturers are disclosing less information about the pricing of those treatments, which have come under greater scrutiny in recent years, Reuters found. "In the U.S. we allow drug manufacturers to freely set prices for all brand-name drugs," Dr. Aaron Kesselheim, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, told Reuters.

  • Feldman: It's time for an updated COVID vaccine

    Ultimately what's needed is a “universal" vaccine that will protect against the entire family of coronaviruses and future emerging variants.

  • Enhertu significantly delayed breast cancer progression in trial, AstraZeneca says

    AstraZeneca PLC said Monday that its Enhertu drug significantly delayed metastatic breast cancer progression in a Phase 3 trial.

  • The search for more effective vaccines

    The coronavirus that causes COVID is mutating rapidly and evading immune defenses. Can vaccines keep up?

  • AstraZeneca-Daiichi's Flagship Breast Cancer Drug Improves Survival In Late-Stage Study

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) reported topline data from the DESTINY-Breast02 phase 3 trial of Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan). The trial evaluated Enhertu versus (trastuzumab/capecitabine or lapatinib/capecitabine) in HER2 positive unresectable and/or metastatic breast cancer previously treated with T-DM1. The trial met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS). The trial also met the key secondary e

  • Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Efforts by Novartis to show that an established anti-inflammatory drug could also suppress cancer growth were dealt a final blow when a third big lung cancer trial failed to produce the desired results. The Swiss drugmaker said on Monday its canakinumab drug did not slow the progression of non-small cell lung cancer in a late-stage trial, when given to prevent relapse in patients that were diagnosed early enough for tumour-removal surgery. The failure in the latest trial, called Canopy A, is a setback for Novartis after canakinumab failed in two separate studies last year where the drug was tried in combination with other treatments on lung cancer patients at a more advanced disease stage.

  • UPDATE 6-UK first to approve Omicron COVID shot with Moderna nod

    Britain, the first country to approve a coronavirus vaccine in late 2020, has now also given the first green light to a variant-adapted shot that targets both the original and Omicron version of the virus. The UK medicines regulator (MHRA) gave the so-called bivalent vaccine made by U.S. drug company Moderna conditional approval as a booster for adults on Monday.