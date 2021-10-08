UK to offer extra COVID shots to trial participants for travel

COVID-19 vaccinations in Derby
·2 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will offer additional COVID-19 shots to participants in clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines that have not yet been approved in order to let them travel, the health ministry said on Friday.

People enrolled in trials for shots made by the likes of Novavax and Valneva have been in limbo, as the shots have not been approved, ruling them out of agreements to allow people to travel.

Britain recognises people vaccinated in vaccine trials as vaccinated for the purpose of both domestic and international certification.

It says it wants those who have received shots in trials, especially Novavax, whose phase III trial showed high-levels of protection, to be able to travel on the basis of the vaccine they have already received.

However, in the absence of willingness of international partners to reciprocate, the government said that trial participants would be offered two shots of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine if they needed to travel.

"The measures we have taken will allow UK COVID-19 vaccine trial participants to travel freely overseas once they have had the additional vaccinations," deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said.

"If more countries around the world had reciprocated by allowing UK volunteers to enjoy fully vaccinated status for overseas travel, these measures would not have been necessary."

While a third shot of different COVID-19 vaccines have been tested in different combinations, there is no data on a four shot that involves two doses of Novavax followed by two doses of Pfizer.

People in the trials will discuss their options with those running the trials before making an informed decision on whether they want the extra doses in order to travel.

Those in trials will also be offered a booster dose, if they are eligible, which can form the first dose of the new schedule for those who wish to travel.

The offer of extra vaccine doses to trial participants will begin next week, starting with the 15,000 people enrolled in the Novavax trial. Around 21,000 in all have been given a vaccine that is not yet approved.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian editor Muratov dedicates Nobel Prize to staff murdered for their work

    Russian newspaper editor Dmitry Muratov dedicated the Nobel Peace Prize he won on Friday to six of of his paper's journalists murdered for their work, and said he would try to use the award to help defend reporters under pressure. "Igor Domnikov, Yuri Shchekochikhin, Anna Politkovskaya, Stas Markelov, Anastasia Baburova, Natasha Estemirova - these are the people who have today won the Nobel Prize," Muratov said, reciting the names of six slain journalists or contributors to the paper whose portraits hang in its headquarters.

  • Hungary offers to care for Romanian COVID-19 patients

    Hungary has offered neighboring Romania help in caring for coronavirus patients as the country faces an alarming surge of COVID-19 cases and a shortage of intensive care beds — pushing its health care system to the brink of collapse. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sent a letter over the weekend offering assistance to Romania in treating COVID-19 patients, Hungary’s Foreign Ministry told The Associated Press.

  • The Latest: Australian state reports daily virus case record

    Australia’s Victoria state on Friday reported a record of 1,838 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths. The daily tally of confirmed cases is the highest in a 24-hour period of any Australian state or territory. It was the ninth consecutive day Australia’s second-most populous state has reported more than 1,000 cases, with active infections soaring to 16,823.

  • Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation

    The flashy postcard, covered with images of syringes, beckoned people to attend Vax-Con ’21 to learn “the uncensored truth” about COVID-19 vaccines. Participants traveled from around the country to a Wisconsin Dells resort for a sold-out convention that was, in fact, a sea of misinformation and conspiracy theories about vaccines and the pandemic. The convention was organized by a profession that has become a major purveyor of vaccine misinformation during the pandemic: chiropractors.

  • Birkenstocks Are Majorly Discounted at This Super Secret Sale — but Not for Much Longer

    Score a celeb favorite for just $70

  • More than 100 killed and wounded in mosque blast in northeastern Afghanistan - UN

    KABUL (Reuters) -A suicide bomb tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing or wounding more than 100 people, a UN agency said. "Initial information indicates more than 100 people killed and injured in a suicide blast inside the mosque," the United Nations' mission to Afghanistan said in a tweet. The blast followed several attacks, including one at a mosque in Kabul, in recent weeks, some of which have been claimed by the Sunni Muslim militants of Islamic State.

  • If you hate layering but love the look, this $9 fashion hack may be perfect for you

    Did you know that fake collars are a thing?

  • I Spotted This Controversial Skirt Trend All Over Paris Fashion Week

    A little Y2K flashback.

  • US, Pakistani officials in strained talks on Afghanistan

    United States and Pakistani officials are meeting Friday amid a worsening relationship between the two countries as each nation searches for a way forward in Afghanistan under Taliban rule. Pakistan has been pressing for greater engagement with the all-male, all-Taliban Cabinet in Kabul even as it shies away from any unilateral formal recognition. The South Asian country has urged Washington to release billions of dollars to the Taliban so that Afghanistan's new rulers can pay salaries of the many ministries and avoid an economic meltdown.

  • Pfizer's COVID-19 immunity protection diminishes after 2 months, and it can reach as low as 20% after 4 months: studies

    Studies found Pfizer is much less effective at defending against COVID-19 infection after a few months, but its protection against hospitalization and death is still high.

  • Vietnam Announces Gradual Reopening Plan for International Tourists

    "We are moving step by step, cautiously but flexibly to adapt to real situations of the pandemic."

  • Australian airline Qantas flew over Antarctica in a record-breaking 9,300-mile flight

    Australian flag carrier Qantas completed the longest commercial flight in its history on Wednesday, repatriating passengers from Argentina to Australia.

  • A Stay at the New Star Wars Hotel Comes With Lightsaber Training and a Visit to Batuu

    Bookings open on October 28 for two-night visits to a galaxy far, far away.

  • Italy says mRNA COVID jab effectiveness stable after 7 months, but not for all

    Seven months after the second dose, there is no reduction in the efficacy of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in the general population in Italy, while a slight decline is seen for some specific groups, the National Health Institute (ISS) said on Wednesday. The report led by ISS and the health ministry examined data up to Aug. 29 from more than 29 million people who had received two doses of an mRNA vaccine such as those produced by Pfizer and Moderna. It said that in the general population, effectiveness against infection after seven months remained at 89%, while against hospitalisation and death, this time six months after the second dose, it remained at 96% and 99% respectively.

  • Mexico's Cancun airport passes pre-pandemic tourism mark

    Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort, Cancun, surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers. It is unclear, but highly possible, that passenger levels at the Cancun airport for all of 2021 could equal or exceed the 2019 annual number. Mexico never instituted any quarantine or testing requirements for incoming passengers, in part to avoid affecting the country’s tourism income.

  • These hotels in Miami, Key West are the best in Florida, says Condé Nast Traveler

    What are the best hotels and resorts in and around Miami and Key West? Condé Nast Traveler readers have a few ideas.

  • COVID-19 could get easier to treat soon: A handful of pills, inhalers, and nasal sprays are showing promise

    Easy-to-take coronavirus treatments could complement vaccines. These are the most promising ones to watch.

  • COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids under 12 may be available in November: 5 things to know

    COVID-19 vaccine shots for kids ages 5 to 11 may be available as soon as November after Pfizer and BioNTech submitted on Thursday an emergency use authorization to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has scheduled a public hearing on Oct. 26th to examine the request. The companies' authorization request comes just weeks after they announced new clinical trial data showing the vaccine was "safe, well-tolerated and showed robust neutralizing antibody responses" in kids ages 5 to 11.

  • Nordstrom Shoppers Love This Tumi Crossbody Bag for Travel and Everyday Errands — and It's on Sale Right Now

    One shopper even called it the “perfect travel bag.”

  • Chinese ‘Golden Week’ Travel Drops as Consumers Spend at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Travel during China’s “Golden Week” national vacation was down by a third on pre-pandemic levels, with government measures to contain sporadic coronavirus outbreaks prompting holidaymakers to spend closer to home.Most Read from BloombergLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseT