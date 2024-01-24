UK offers Germany a deal about Taurus missiles and Ukraine

The UK has offered Germany an option on how to deal with Berlin's reluctance to provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus cruise missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the Handelsblatt newspaper

Details: Handelsblatt stated, citing "diplomats and government officials", that the plan is for Germany to transfer its Taurus missiles to the UK and for the UK to give Ukraine additional long-range Storm Shadow missiles in return.

This proposal is said to have been passed on to Berlin by London several weeks ago, but no further decisions have been reported.

The German Chancellor's office refused to comment on the messages.

The issue of obtaining Taurus missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres has been actively raised since last summer. The media reported that Berlin was reluctant to take such a step, fearing an escalation due to the strikes of its missiles on the territory of the Russian Federation and the infrastructure of the Crimean Bridge.

Background:

Earlier, Ivan Havryliuk, Deputy Minister of Defence, said the acquisition of long-range German Taurus missiles by Ukraine would not radically change the battlefield situation but would greatly expand the capabilities of the Ukrainian military.

At the beginning of the year, the German government hinted that they were not yet ready to provide Ukraine with these weapons.

