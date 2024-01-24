UK offers to substitute Storm Shadow for German Taurus missiles — report

As Berlin remains reluctant to supply Kyiv with Taurus long-range missiles, the UK has proposed to send more of its Storm Shadow cruise missiles to Ukraine—if they are replaced with Taurus, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Jan. 24.

The newspaper’s sources said the offer was made several weeks ago.

Read also: Germany to provide Ukraine with military helicopters

The German Federal Chancellery has refused to comment on the matter.

On Jan. 17, the Bundestag voted down a resolution calling for the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. Only 178 of 666 MPs voted in favor.

Read also: Germany unveils new military aid package for Ukraine, including tanks, drones, and communication terminals

During his visit to Kyiv in November 2023, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters that Germany would not supply Kyiv with Taurus missiles.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is hesitant because he believes Ukraine would use the weapons to strike inside Russia.

Read also: German parliament to vote again on long-range Taurus missile transfer to UA – likely by Feb. 22

In an interview with Bild on Jan. 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would not use Taurus missiles to attack Russia.

“We don’t need Taurus [missiles] to attack Moscow,” the minister said.

“We don’t need Western long-range missiles to attack Moscow or any other part of Russian territory.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine