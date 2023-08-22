UK officials looking for suspects accused of stealing cars from university garage

Photo provided by the University of Kentucky

University of Kentucky Police are investigating after multiple vehicles were reportedly stolen from a university garage over the weekend.

At least two vehicles were stolen from the Cornerstone Garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street Saturday, university officials said. Police also received several reports of stolen items from vehicles in Cornerstone and in multiple lots across campus.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects in hope of identifying the individuals involved. University officials said the suspects are not connected to the campus community.

Anyone with information about the suspects of the stolen vehicles is encouraged to contact UKPD at 859-257-8573.

University officials also provided several tips to avoid car thefts.

Ensure there are no valuables visible in your vehicle, on or off campus.

Call UKPD if you have any property stolen on campus or notice something suspicious.

Maintain a thorough record of your valuables, including photographs, serial numbers, makes and models, etc.

Make sure all doors are locked.

UK announced the thefts Monday, which was the university’s first day of class this semester.