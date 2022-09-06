UK officials: Woman arrested at home of John Calipari on charges unrelated to coach

A woman was arrested Tuesday at University of Kentucky men's basketball coach John Calipari's home, according to a school spokesperson.

Kristi Willet, a UK representative, said officers with UK Police and Lexington Police were called to Calipari's home on Richmond Road in Lexington earlier in the day concerning a woman who was on the property. That individual was "looking for someone who does not live at the residence," Willet said, noting the "incident is not related to Calipari or his family."

The woman, who has not been named, was arrested outside the home and charged with criminal trespassing and theft of a credit card, according to Willet. The credit card does not belong to Calipari or anyone in his family, Willet.

Jay Blanton, another representative for UK, said he did not have any knowledge of an similar prior incidents.

Requests for comment sent to UK Police and Lexington Police were not immediately returned Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

