UK to be one of worst performing economies this year, predicts IMF

The UK is set to be one of the worst performing major economies in the world this year, according to a forecast.

The International Monetary Fund says the UK economy's performance in 2023 will be the worst of the G20 group, which includes sanctions-hit Russia.

It now predicts the UK economy will shrink by 0.3% in 2023 and then grow by 1% next year.

The IMF also warned of a "rocky road" for the global financial system, following a series of bank failures.

The IMF had already forecast that the UK would experience a downturn this year and be bottom of the pile of the G7 group of major nations, which it topped in 2022 during the pandemic rebound.

Its new forecasts for the UK for 2023 represent a small upgrade, from a previous forecast of a 0.6% contraction.

Responding to the IMF's predictions, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: "Our IMF growth forecasts have been upgraded by more than any other G7 country.

"The IMF now say we are on the right track for economic growth. By sticking to the plan we will more than halve inflation this year, easing the pressure on everyone."

A number of forecasters think the chances of a recession in the UK this year are declining. An economy is usually said to be in recession if it shrinks for two consecutive three-month periods.

The independent Office for Budget Responsibility now expects the economy to contract by 0.2% this year but avoid a recession.

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey also said recently that he was "much more hopeful" for the economy, and it was no longer heading into an immediate recession.

However, even if a recession is avoided, the IMF still predicts the UK economy will shrink this year and be the worst performer in the G7 group, alongside Germany.

The G7 group is made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US and UK.

The IMF also released a forecast for all the world's economies, which showed the UK is predicted to be the worst performing of the wider G20 group of countries, which includes India, China and Russia.

IMF researchers recently pointed to Britain's exposure to high gas prices, rising interest rates and a sluggish trade performance as reasons for the slowdown.

The new forecasts come against the backdrop of a world economy that continues to recover from both the pandemic and the Ukraine war energy shock.

But the IMF said there were concerns about the wider impact of recent fragility in global banking markets.

The collapse of two US banks last month, closely followed by the rushed takeover of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse by its rival UBS, had sparked fears of another financial crisis.

The IMF now expects global growth to fall from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023, before rising slowly and settling at 3% in five years' time.

But it warned that if there is more stress in the financial sector, global growth could weaken further this year.

Interest rates predicted to fall

Separately, the IMF said it expects real interest rates - which take into account inflation - in major economies to fall to pre-pandemic levels because of low productivity and ageing populations.

Central banks in the UK, the US, Europe and other nations have been increasing interest rates to combat the rate of price rises, otherwise known as inflation.

In the UK, inflation is at its highest for nearly 40 years because of rising energy prices and soaring food costs. In response, the Bank of England has been raising interest rates, and last month increased them to 4.25%.

However, in a blog the IMF said that "recent increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary".

It added "When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies' central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels."

The IMF did not say, however, exactly when interest rates were set to fall back to lower levels.