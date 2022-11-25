UK open to talks over nurses strike, but stands by previous pay offer - minister

FILE PHOTO: British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay speaks with the media, outside BBC headquarters in London
·1 min read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said on Friday he was open to talks with nurses union RCN but highlighted the merits of a pay rise that was set out by the government in July.

Responding to news that nurses are set to carry out their biggest ever strike action, Barclay emphasised that a previously announced pay rise of at least 1,400 pounds ($1,695.26) will mean a newly qualified nurse will typically earn over 31,000 pounds a year.

"The NHS (National Health Service) has tried and tested plans in place to minimise disruption and ensure emergency services continue to operate but inevitably strike action will have an impact on services," he said on Twitter.

($1 = 0.8258 pounds)

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James)

Recommended Stories

  • Trump posts angry Thanksgiving message: ‘Give me freedom or give me death’

    ‘The Manhattan DA Case should never have been brought’

  • South Korea president warns of crackdown as trucker strike enters second day

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned the government might step in to break up a nationwide strike by truckers, describing it as an illegal and unacceptable move to take the national supply chain "hostage" during an economic crisis. The action is already disrupting supply chains across the world's 10th-largest economy, affecting automakers, the cement industry and steel producers. Union officials told Reuters there were no ongoing negotiations or dialogue with the government.

  • South Korea truckers strike again with auto, battery supply chains at risk

    UIWANG, South Korea (Reuters) -Unionised truckers in South Korea kicked off their second major strike in less than six months on Thursday, threatening to disrupt manufacturing and fuel supplies for industries from autos to petrochemicals in the world's 10th-largest economy. With fuel costs soaring, the truckers are calling on the government to make permanent a minimum-pay system known as the 'Safe Freight Rate' that is due to expire by the end of the year, and to expand benefits for truckers in other industries, including oil tankers. The government has said it will extend the scheme for three years but rejected other union demands.

  • In Britain, nurses prepare for unprecedented strike over pay

    Chukwudubem Ifeajuna, a nurse in the south of England, loves his job, but next month will walk out for two days as part of British nurses' biggest ever strike action, which he says is necessary for staff and patient welfare alike. The industrial action on Dec. 15 and Dec. 20 is unprecedented in the British nursing union's 106-year history, and comes as the state-run National Health Service (NHS) braces for one of its toughest winters ever.

  • S Korea truckers strike putting supply chains at risk

    STORY: With fuel costs soaring, the truckers are calling on the government to make permanent a minimum-pay system known as the 'Safe Freight Rate' that is due to expire by the end of the year, and to expand benefits for truckers in other industries, including oil tankers.The government has said it will extend the scheme for three years but rejected other union demands. In June, an eight-day, non-violent strike by truckers delayed cargo shipments across Asia's fourth-largest economy, costing more than $1.2 billion in lost output and unmet deliveries before it ended with each side claiming it won concessions.The organizing union kicked off 16 rallies across the country on Thursday morning, including at a port in Ulsan that houses Hyundai Motor's main manufacturing plant. The union estimated some 22,000 took part in the rallies, while the transport ministry said about 9,600 people attended, and there were no clashes with police monitoring events.

  • Explainer-How South Korea's trucker strike could paralyse critical supply chains

    The second mass strike by unionised truckers in South Korea in less than six months on Thursday has the potential to cripple supply chains in an export-driven economy which is the world's 10th-largest. Amid soaring fuel costs, truckers - many of whom are self-employed - are calling on the government to make permanent a minimum-pay system known as the 'Safe Freight Rate' that is due to expire by the end of the year, and to expand benefits for truckers in other industries, including oil tankers. Truckers are also seeking representation in consultations to determine the freight rate.

  • Nursing union threatens more strikes until pay demands are met - live updates

    Nursing strikes will continue until the Government "listens" to their pay demands, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing has suggested.

  • Why are so many workers going on strike?

    Hundreds of thousands of workers have walked out, or threatened to, causing widespread disruption.

  • British nurses to stage first strikes on Dec. 15, 20

    Thousands of British nurses will go on strike on Dec. 15 and 20 for more pay, their union said on Friday, adding to a winter of industrial action and putting further pressure on the state-run health system. The strikes are the first of possibly several walkouts by National Health Service (NHS) nurses, which come after the government refused to meet demands for pay rises of 5% above inflation. "Nursing staff have had enough of being taken for granted, enough of low pay and unsafe staffing levels, enough of not being able to give our patients the care they deserve," Royal College of Nursing (RCN) General Secretary Pat Cullen said.

  • Teachers, lecturers join postal workers in UK strike action

    Most schools in Scotland were closed Thursday as thousands of teachers walked off the job, joining scores of postal workers and university lecturers in industrial action to demand better pay and working conditions to cope with the country's cost-of-living crisis. The teachers' strike in Scotland, which shuttered every school on the Scottish mainland, was the first such one in the region in 40 years. Union members want a 10% pay rise, but Scottish authorities say they couldn't afford that.