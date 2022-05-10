UK: Operational failings prevented Putin from announcing significant success in Ukraine on Victory Day

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lexi Lonas
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense on Tuesday said that “demonstrable operational failings” in Ukraine led to Russian President Vladimir Putin being unable to point to any military successes during a Victory Day celebration this week.

In its latest intelligence update, the defense ministry said that Russia underestimated Ukrainian resistance and their plan was “highly likely to have been based on the mistaken assumption that it would encounter limited resistance.”

Putin gave a speech on Monday highlighting Victory Day for Russia, a major holiday that celebrates the Soviet Union’s defeat over Nazi Germany. in World War II.

In a speech, the Russian president called Ukraine a “threat that was absolutely unacceptable to us [that] has been methodically created next to our borders.”

Russian forces are “fighting for the Motherland, so that no one will forget the lessons of World War II and there will be no place in the world for hangmen, executioners and the Nazis,” according to Putin, who has falsely justified the invasion of Ukraine by claiming that the Ukrainian government is filled with Nazis.

Intelligence and military experts had expressed concern that Putin would use Victory Day to ramp up the rhetoric and announce new drastic measures in Ukraine that could escalate tensions globally.

The Defense Ministry, however, said that Russia’s “opening phase” strategy has “led to unsustainable losses” for Moscow and a “subsequent reduction” in operational focus.

At the beginning of the invasion, many believed Ukraine would fall into Russian control within the first week. Almost three months later, Russian forces had no major successes and have been pushed back from the capital city of Kyiv.

In his own speech for Victory Day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed hope to his people and said that Ukraine would never fall to the Russian forces.

“Very soon there will be two Victory Days in Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “There are no shackles that can bind our free spirit. There is no occupier who can take root in our free land. There is no invader who can rule over our free people. Sooner or later we win.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Gondar University denies aiding grave destruction in west Tigray

    Gondar University responds to a BBC report that there was a campaign to cover up war-crime evidence.

  • Zelensky: Ukraine has taken ‘important’ step on ‘path to the European Union’

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his nation has taken “a very important” step toward the country’s path to the European Union after a Monday meeting with the secretary general of the Council of Europe. Zelensky met with Marija Pejčinović Burić to discuss “concrete ways to support Ukraine at this difficult time for our country,” according…

  • Podcast: Russia's Syria playbook in Ukraine

    Russia played a key role in Syria's civil war. Which tactics are they reusing in Ukraine?

  • Russia pounds Odesa as Ukraine war delivers Putin no "clear victories"

    The Russian leader's war machine is bogged down, and despite it taking a devastating toll on Ukrainian lives and infrastructure, people are coming home to Kyiv.

  • Not all shade is the same: Gardening when there's little sun

    Identify the spot where you’d like to locate a bed or border and observe the light there during an entire day, taking note of how many hours of direct sunlight reaches the ground. If you’re still uncertain, buy a sunlight meter for about $20, set it in the bed for a full day and read the results. The three main types of shade are characterized as part shade (3-6 hours of direct sun, typically in the morning), full shade (less than 3 hours of direct sun) and deep shade (sunlight seldom, if ever, gets through trees or past structures like buildings and fences).

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Russia wasn't ready to fight an army, says ex-Kremlin mercenary

    Russia cancels flypasts as Victory Day parade turns into damp squib Putin puts ‘brutal’ GRU spy unit in charge of Ukraine intelligence Biden revives WW2-era aid package Britain used to defeat Nazis Owen Matthews: 'Putin is trapped in his own rhetoric' Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Jovenel Moïse murder: Ex-senator charged with conspiracy

    Prosecutors say John Joel Joseph is a prime suspect in the killing of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse.

  • Putin defends Russia's brutal battle for Ukraine

    At Russia's Victory Day parade, President Vladimir Putin defended his invasion ofUkraine. Millions of people have been displaced by the fighting and cities have been leveled. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata joins "CBS News Mornings" with more.

  • Putin Shows No Signs of Escalating War With Ukraine: UCL

    Aglaya Snetkov of University College London says that Russian President Vladimir Putin's speech during Monday's World War II Victory Day military parade in Red Square, Moscow, revealed no signs that he is planning to escalate the war in Ukraine. "I would suggest that this will come down to some sort of diplomatic negotiation," Snetkov said on Bloomberg Television.

  • What are Ukraine's chances of joining the EU?

    Why Ukraine wants to be in the European Union, and how its application has been fast-tracked

  • Overnight weather forecast

    We'll return to the 70s on Wednesday.

  • Russia hits Odesa, US speeds up process of getting aid to Ukraine

    Ukraine’s military says Russia fired multiple missiles at targets in the key port city of Odesa. Meanwhile, the U.S. is speeding up the process of getting more military aid to Ukrainian forces. Now Ukrainians are hitting back any way they can, including a civilian drone unit that says it’s been dropping bombs on Russian forces. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.

  • Latest forecast with Dallas Raines

    Southern California on Tuesday will stay on the cool side with clouds in the morning and temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

  • Biden concerned Putin has no way out of war; House to vote on $40B Ukrainian aid bill: Live updates

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has no exit strategy for the Ukraine war – and that is a problem for the West, President Joe Biden says. Updates.

  • Minnie Driver's New Memoir Celebrates Living In The Moment

    "Stuff in your life not working out, is really your life working out in other ways." Minnie Driver dishes on her new memoir "Managing Expectations: A Memoir in Essays," and how powerful it can be to let go of any expectations you have in life and just live in the moment. Minnie also reveals how driving sober after raves helped get her acting career off the ground, and dishes on her poignant podcast conversation about democracy with CNN's Christiane Amanpour just days before Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Facebook whistleblower works to pass new internet laws

    After an unlikely rise to national prominence, whistleblower Frances Haugen has turned her energy to legislative advocacy, some of it involving California law.

  • WSJ Opinion: Putin's Dishonorable Victory Day

    Vladimir Putin blames his war in Ukraine on a planned assault on Russia led by U.S-backed neo-Nazis, despite evidence that Putin is ‘now mirroring the fascism and tyranny of 77 years ago.’ Images: Shutterstock/Reuters/Zuma Press Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Putin's speech was 'absurd' revisionist history -WH

    STORY: Speaking to reporters, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Putin's speech was "revisionist history that took the form of disinformation."

  • Bodies found in Lake Mead renew interest in Vegas mob lore

    Las Vegas is being flooded with lore about organized crime after a second set of human remains emerged within a week from the depths of a drought-stricken Colorado River reservoir just a 30-minute drive from the notoriously mob-founded Strip. “There’s no telling what we’ll find in Lake Mead,” former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman said Monday. Goodman, as a lawyer, represented mob figures including the ill-fated Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro before serving three terms as a martini-toting mayor making public appearances with a showgirl on each arm.

  • Senior Russian commanders drawn onto battlefield in Ukraine: UK

    The United Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Sunday that senior Russian officials have entered the battlefield in Ukraine amid Moscow’s ongoing invasion of the neighboring country. In a Twitter thread, the British Ministry of Defence said that the Russian senior commanders are likely to take personal leadership of their operations, noting that they rarely delegate…