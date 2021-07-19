UK opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19

DANICA KIRKA
·1 min read

LONDON (AP) — The British government decided Monday not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the available vaccines becomes available.

Children as young as 12 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down Syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities, as well as those who are household contacts of individuals who are immunosuppressed, will be eligible for vaccination, the government said.

The decision to hold off giving shots to most people under age 18 was based on the recommendation of an expert advisory panel. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said the health benefits of universal vaccination don’t outweigh the risks for most young people, who typically suffer only mild symptoms of the virus.

“Today’s advice does not recommend vaccinating under-18s without underlying health conditions at this point in time,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement. “But the JCVI will continue to review new data, and consider whether to recommend vaccinating under-18s without underlying health conditions at a future date.’’

The move puts the U.K. at odds with France and several other European countries, which have decided to vaccinate adolescents as young as 12.

Among hundreds of people at a Paris vaccination center Friday, scores were teenagers with their parents. The French government announced last week that it plans to set up vaccine drives at middle schools, high schools and universities in the fall.

Children and teenagers who are eligible in the U.K. will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the only one the country has authorized for use in that age group.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Thailand's capital tightens restrictions to fight COVID-19

    Officials in Thailand further tightened coronavirus restrictions on Monday in response to an alarming rise in cases and deaths that is stressing the country’s health care system. City officials in Bangkok, the capital, ordered a range of establishments to close completely from Tuesday for two weeks or until further notice. Beauty parlors and barber shops may operate but must limit the numbers of customers, and public parks can stay open until 8 p.m.

  • Vulnerable children as young as 12 to get COVID vaccine, government announces

    Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi confirmed that children aged 12 to 17 will be given a jab but only if they - or someone in their household - are in a vulnerable group.

  • Britain says most children will not be given COVID jabs

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Monday it has decided against giving mass COVID-19 vaccinations to all children and they would only be offered in certain situations such as when young people have underlying health conditions. Compared with adults, children are much less likely to develop severe illness following infection with the coronavirus. Children with severe neurodisabilities, Down's Syndrome, immunosuppression and profound and multiple learning disabilities will be eligible for the vaccine in new guidance from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

  • England lifts COVID-19 restrictions, wildfires in West, Britney Spears: 5 things you need to know Monday

    England eases its COVID-19 restrictions, a judge will meet with attorneys in Britney Spears' conservatorship case and more news to start your Monday.

  • Meghan Markle’s 2018 Netflix Talks Might Be One More Way She Clashed With the Royals

    The announcement last week that Meghan Markle was producing an animated series, Pearl, for Netflix was exciting news, but now we’re learning that there is another layer to the story — and it has us all raising our eyebrows. Did the couple have their eyes on Netflix long before their production deal? Let’s go back […]

  • GlobalFoundries to build New York factory, boost chip output

    (Reuters) -Semiconductor manufacturer GlobalFoundries said on Monday it will build a second factory near its in Malta, New York, headquarters, and spend $1 billion to boost output to address the global chip shortage. GlobalFoundries, owned by the United Arab Emirates' sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co, makes radio-frequency communications chips for 5G, chips for high-reliability manufacturing for automotive customers, and other specialized semiconductors. The new factory will be at GlobalFoundries' "Fab 8" site in upstate New York, where its headquarters moved from California earlier this year, it said at an event announcing the plans.

  • NRx Pharma Stock Surges As Its COVID-19 Candidate Shows Evidence To Prevent "Cytokine Storm"

    NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: NRXP) identifies a statistically significant effect of Zyesami (aviptadil) in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19. Data will be presented at the Disease Control and Prevention Summit on July 21 at 10:10 E.T. In the recently completed phase 2b/3 trial, patients treated with placebo experienced a statistically significant elevation in interleukin 6 (IL-6) cytokine levels, whereas those treated with Zyesam

  • English FA commission independent probe into Euro final mayhem

    The English Football Association have commissioned an independent investigation after ticketless fans fought their way into Wembley before the Euro 2020 final.

  • Attorney general restricts efforts to seize reporters' records

    The prohibition by Garland comes after three news outlets learned the Justice Department under former President Trump secretly seized reporters' records.

  • Jordan Schakel: ‘I’m a winning player. I don’t accept losing’

    Jordan Schakel, a sharpshooting wing from the San Diego State Aztecs, could be one of the biggest sleepers in the 2021 NBA draft.

  • UK gov't backs Guaidó claim in fight for Venezuelan gold

    The British government sought Monday to prevent Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro from gaining access to nearly $2 billion of gold held by the Bank of England as the U.K. Supreme Court started hearing a case that hinges on the question of who should be considered the Latin American nation’s president. Britain told the court that its recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as president is clear and longstanding, and therefore he is the person authorized to decide how the gold held by Britain’s central bank should be used. The government’s statement came after a lower court said the U.K.’s recognition of Guaidó was “ambiguous.”

  • Iceland and Greene King shut sites amid 'pingdemic'

    The firms have had to shut shops and pubs due to staff shortages caused by people self-isolating.

  • Ben & Jerry's to stop selling in Palestinian territories

    Ben & Jerry’s ice cream said Monday it was going to stop selling its ice cream in the Palestinian territories, saying the sales in the occupied land are “inconsistent with our values.” In a statement posted on the company’s website, the Vermont-based ice cream maker says it recognizes “the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” “We have a longstanding partnership with our licensee, who manufactures Ben & Jerry’s ice cream in Israel and distributes it in the region," the statement said.

  • Here's what medical experts say could improve COVID-19 safety measures at the Tokyo Olympics

    Medical experts are concerned about the COVID-19 mitigation plan for the Tokyo Olympics, with thousands of local doctors calling for its cancellation.

  • All children could get Covid vaccines as experts warn of threat to herd immunity

    All children may be offered the Covid vaccine later this year once trials conclude, despite officials being set to stop short of that recommendation on Monday. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is expected to announce that only vulnerable youngsters between the ages of 12 and 15, and 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday, will be offered a jab amid concerns there is too little data on safety and efficacy in young people. But the JCVI is expected to leav

  • PFN ranks Giants’ roster in bottom half of NFL

    Despite improvements over the past few years, PFN ranks the New York Giants' roster in the bottom half of the NFL due to QB Daniel Jones.

  • U.S. Attorney General issues broad ban against seizing media records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland formalized a new policy on Monday that broadly prohibits prosecutors from subpoenaing reporters' phone and email records, an abrupt shift after the Trump administration secretly seized records from several major news outlets in an effort to root out leaks. In addition to the new policy, Garland reiterated that the Justice Department would also throw its support behind new media shield legislation to make the policy permanent. "The Department of Justice will no longer use compulsory legal process for the purpose of obtaining information from or records of members of the news media acting within the scope of newsgathering activities."

  • "Don't get sick": Indonesia's poor miss out on COVID care

    In the teeming, impoverished North Jakarta neighbourhood of Muara Baru, people have made a grim joke out of the acronym for the Indonesian government's lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic: PPKM. "Pelan Pelan Kita Mati," Herdayati, a 48-year-old mother of six and sole breadwinner for a family living in a narrow, claustrophobic alley, said, explaining the gallows humour. More than half of Indonesia's population of 270 million spend below $60 a month, the second highest level for "economically vulnerable" people in the world, economists say.

  • Takuya Kimura reports that he's vaccinated against COVID-19

    “I’m vaccinated! Thank you! Stay safe!” the actor said on Instagram.

  • Taking a cruise from Florida? Appeals court blocks order lifting CDC COVID-19 rules on ships

    A federal appeals court panel sided with the CDC in its legal battle with Florida over COVID-19 guidelines for cruise lines.