UK orders national security review of NVIDIA deal to buy Arm

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — American technology company NVIDIA's planned $40 billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Ltd. faces months of delays after the U.K. government asked competition regulators Tuesday to investigate the national security implications of the deal.

U.K. Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries asked the Competition and Markets Authority to look into both the deal's impact on competition and national security. NVIDIA has agreed to buy Cambridge-based Arm, Britain’s largest technology firm, from Japan's Softbank.

Arm's semiconductor technology is widely used in computing devices, including smartphones, cars and other equipment that connects to the internet. While many of the devices that use Arm technology aren't considered critical, the government is concerned about the “security and resiliency” of the broader supply chain, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport said in a statement.

“Arm has a unique place in the global technology supply chain, and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered,’’ Dorries said in a statement. “The CMA will now report to me on competition and national security grounds and provide advice on the next steps.’’

Once the 24-week inquiry is completed, the minister will have to decide what, if any, conditions should be placed on the deal to protect the public interest.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • This Cryptocurrency Could Grow Tenfold by 2026

    Ethereum is worth more than $550 billion right now. If it plays its migration to proof of stake just right, it could be a $5.5 trillion platform in five years.

  • Satoshi Nakamoto's $64 billion Bitcoin stake is the focal point of a Florida trial — here's what's going on

    The family of a deceased man is claiming their family member helped create Bitcoin. The creator's identity has long been a point of major interest.

  • Magic Beasties (BSTS) Token Popularity Skyrockets Together With NFTs

    The project behind BSTS token is set to deploy a massive marketing campaign early next year.

  • Satoshi Coins Value Surges to $75B All-Time High as Kleiman v Wright Trial Heads to Week 3

    As the Kleiman v Wright trial heads on to its third week, it is interesting to see the price of BTC rise to an all-time high of $68,990.90 on November 10 and go down to $65,312.08 on November 13. Is the price increase naturally caused by the attention being received by Bitcoin during the controversial trial or is it artificially created as a much-needed diversion that would prevent people from understanding the full implications of the Satoshi Nakamoto trial? There is cause for suspicion as Teth

  • Is Shiba Inu a Joke?

    Popular cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) sounds like a joke to many investors. I mean, fellow crypto coin Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was launched as a literal joke and its developers still market Dogecoin as the token "favored by Shiba Inus worldwide.

  • Bitcoin and Ether Prices Drop Sharply as Crypto Rally Stalls

    The two leading crypto assets are still up by a staggering amount over the last year, with Bitcoin having climbed around 250% and Ether up 800%.

  • Explainer: Bitcoin goes through major upgrade. Here is what it means

    Bitcoin went through a major upgrade on Sunday that enables its blockchain to execute more complex transactions, potentially widening the virtual currency's use cases and making it a little more competitive with Ethereum for processing smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing transactions whose results depend on pre-programmed inputs. The enhancement, called Taproot, is the most significant change to the bitcoin protocol since the SegWit (Segregated Witness) block capacity change in 2017.

  • Ethereum Price Prediction – Bulls Eye a Return to $4,800. Avoiding a Fall back to sub-$4,700 Will Be Key

    At the time of writing, Ethereum, ETH to USD, was up by 2.25% to $4,731.00. A bullish morning saw Ethereum rise from an early morning low $4,626.61 to a late morning high $4,747.67. Ethereum broke through the first major resistance level at $4,709 through the morning. For the Afternoon Ahead Ethereum would need to avoid …

  • Where Does Cryptocurrency Come From?

    It's fairly common knowledge that cryptocurrency is a decentralized digital medium of exchange that isn't issued by a government or bank. Most people are probably familiar with Bitcoin by now, and you...

  • What Taproot Could Mean for Bitcoin Investors

    Taproot is an overwhelmingly positive upgrade to the Bitcoin protocol, but it is not itself enough for investors to get excited.

  • GoldenBall Protocol Announces Token Sale on Pancake Swap

    Tallin, Estonia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 16, 2021) - Golden Ball Protocol, a community driven, fair launched DeFi token, announced the launch of its token sale on popular DEX platform Pancakeswap. Users can get their hands on the next generation BSC-based utility token that is set to revamp the online betting and gambling industry.Figure 1: GoldenBall Protocol Announces Token Sale on Pancake SwapThe golden ball token utility will encompass cutting-edge gambling and gaming options. The ...

  • UK will investigate NVIDIA's purchase of ARM over security concerns (updated)

    The UK is reportedly investigating the security implications of NVIDIA's ARM buyout, suggesting it's not fully satisfied with the merger.

  • Coinbase Inspired Project Centcex Launch Public Sale

    California, United States--(Newsfile Corp. - November 14, 2021) - Coinbase is one of the biggest blockchain-based cryptocurrency exchanges today. The native coin for Coinbase is called COIN. Coinbase exchange has been around since 2012 where it was just a platform to send bitcoin. Over the years, Coinbase has grown to be one of the biggest exchanges. Today, millions of investors are trading hundreds of tokens on Coinbase.To view an enhanced version of this graphic, ...

  • Bitcoin's big code upgrade improves privacy and security

    Bitcoin has received its first major network code upgrade since 2017, boosting privacy and security.

  • Bitrise Price Skyrockets After Cardano Community Members Join

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2021) - Cardano, a blockchain network, is hailed by the crypto community for its consistency. Since 2017 when Cardano was launched, it has been doing well in developing the biggest blockchain. The team at Cardano is building a blockchain to address shortcomings with the present system. According to the Cardano team, the Cardano blockchain is providing unmatched security and sustainability to decentralized applications and systems built ...

  • Biden’s new FCC chair may signal a return to net neutrality, but it could take a while

    Jessica Rosenworcel is expected to be confirmed this week—and break a deadlocked commission.

  • HPE says Aruba customer data compromised after data breach

    HPE has confirmed that a "limited subset" of customer data was taken in a data breach involving its subsidiary Aruba Networks, a maker of networking equipment. The enterprise technology giant said in a statement that an unauthorized person used a private key to gain access to customer data stored in its Aruba Central cloud. HPE did not say how the hacker obtained the private key, but said the key allowed access to cloud servers in multiple regions where customer data was stored.

  • Apple has tight control over states' digital ID cards

    Apple has a lot of control over how states run their digital ID programs, including staff and even marketing.

  • Arizona unlocks $100 million for broadband expansion. What you need to know

    More money is on the way to help Arizona tribes, schools, municipalities and others make high-speed internet more accessible.

  • Bitcoin news – live: BTC price plunges below $60k in new crypto crash

    Latest updates, analysis and expert predictions for leading cryptocurrencies