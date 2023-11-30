UK Orders Reviews Into Abu Dhabi-Backed Telegraph Takeover

(Bloomberg) -- The UK ordered investigations into the proposed acquisition of the Telegraph by a vehicle backed by Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, citing “the accurate presentation of news and free expression of opinion in newspapers.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer issued a Public Interest Intervention Notice or ‘PIIN’ regarding a deal which would see media investment venture RedBird IMI take control of the Telegraph and Spectator magazine, according to a statement Thursday.

The notice triggers studies by media regulator Ofcom and the antitrust watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority, who must report findings to Frazer by Jan. 26. Frazer can then block the deal, impose conditions, or allow it go through.

RedBird IMI — a media investment vehicle and joint venture between New York-based RedBird Capital Partners and the Sheikh Mansour-backed International Media Investments — has offered to loan about £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) to the Barclay family, who had the Telegraph and Spectator magazine seized from them by Lloyds Banking Group Plc in June after they failed to pay debts totaling the same amount.

