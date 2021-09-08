UK parliament backs Johnson's tax hike plan

Britain's Prime Minister Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak and Health Secretary Javid give news conference in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plan to raise taxes in a parliamentary vote on Wednesday, clearing the way to direct more funds into the country's creaking health and social care system.

Johnson had angered some members of his governing party by breaking election promises not to increase taxes, and only set out the full plan on Tuesday. Despite the backlash his party, with a working majority of 83, won the vote 319 to 248.

Under the proposal, the rate of National Insurance payroll taxes paid by both workers and employers will rise by 1.25 percentage points, with the same increase also applied to the tax on shareholder dividends.

It is expected to raise 12 billion pounds ($17 billion) a year.

The extra funds will go into Britain's social care system, where costs are projected to double as the population ages over the next two decades.

They will also be used to tackle waiting lists within the state-run National Health Service after it directed its resources onto COVID-19 during the pandemic, leaving millions of people waiting months for treatment.

British politicians have tried for years to find a way to pay for social care, though successive Conservative and Labour prime ministers have ducked the issue because they feared it would anger voters and their parties.

For Johnson, tackling the problem offers a possible way to broaden his domestic legacy, although critics have said his plan does not go far enough. They say it will also unfairly increase the tax burden on working-age British people.

The vote win does, however, provide some respite for Johnson after his government came in for heavy criticism over its handling of Afghanistan. Five Conservative lawmakers voted against the plan while others abstained.

($1 = 0.7257 pounds)

(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Hunger rose for U.S. minorities, children in 2020, despite federal pandemic aid

    The number of Hispanic and Black families without enough to eat climbed in 2020, the U.S. government said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses and left millions of laid off Americans scrambling to put food on the table. Overall food insecurity in America was unchanged from 2019 at 10.5%, the lowest level since the Great Recession, however. Higher national hunger rates were avoided because the U.S. government spent billions of dollars on federal aid programs ranging from food buying to cash payments and expanded school lunch availability, data showed, while support from non-profit food banks also increased, according the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) annual Household Food Security in the United States report.

  • Elderly and immunocompromised Marylanders are eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

    Governor Larry Hogan (R) announced on Wednesday that elderly people who live nursing homes and people who are immunocompromised are eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot effective immediately. Why it matters: Maryland is the first state to announce a plan for distributing boosters to a wider population of people, outside the immunocompromised. Hogan said "confusing and contradictory" guidance from the federal government forced him to act now. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economi

  • Italy's Draghi, China's Xi discuss Afghanistan, G20 summit

    China's President Xi Jinping and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi spoke by telephone on Tuesday about the Afghan crisis, Draghi's office said. The two leaders also discussed cooperation between their countries at a bilateral level and in the context of a summit of the Group of 20 rich nations which Draghi will host in Rome next month, the statement said. Xi said China would support Italy's efforts in making the summit a success, China's official Xinhua news agency said, adding he hoped Italy would play an active role in promoting China-EU relations.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Why 'Common Prosperity’ Has China’s Billionaires Running for Cover

    Xi Jinping's "common prosperity" drive has stunned China's wealthiest with the thought that the CCP might actually be socialist after all. Now many are scrambling to donate to charitable causes, or step back from corporate life

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • As his poll numbers sink, is Joe Biden in trouble? If he is, it's good trouble.

    Biden has been battered by Afghanistan, COVID and the economy. The next few weeks are crucial in his quest to reboot and reinvest in America.

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • 'Never knew Canada would tolerate this': Justin Trudeau, Canadians respond to aggressive attacks from 'anti-vaxxer mobs' across country

    During a campaign stop in in Montreal on Tuesday, Justin Trudeau responded to questions about the "mob" of protesters who through gravel at him on Monday in London, Ont.

  • Some Afghans evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in U.S.

    After Fahima, 30, stepped off a plane at Dulles international airport in Virginia on Aug. 26th, she asked an immigration official what would happen to her next. Like many among the thousands of Afghans who were hurriedly evacuated by the U.S. military from Afghanistan last month, Fahima is now facing an uncertain future in the United States. "I was a little confused," Fahima said through an interpreter.

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Col Mamady Doumbouya is a former French soldier who has fought in countries from Somalia to Afghanistan.

  • Biden reiterates plan to reopen Jerusalem consulate despite Israeli objections

    President Biden told Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett during their White House meeting that he will not abandon his plan to reopen the U.S. consulate in Jerusalem, setting up a major point of contention between the administrations.Why it matters: The consulate handled relations with the Palestinians for 25 years before being shut down by Donald Trump. Senior officials in Bennett's government see the consulate issue as a political hot potato that could destabilize their unwieldy coalition.S

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • WHO chief urges halt to booster shots for rest of the year

    Rich countries with large supplies of coronavirus vaccines should refrain from offering booster shots through the end of the year and make the doses available for poorer countries, the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, doubling down on an earlier appeal for a “moratorium" on boosters that has largely been ignored. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also said he was “appalled” after hearing comments Tuesday from a top association of pharmaceutical manufacturers that vaccine supplies are high enough to allow for both booster shots for people in well-supplied countries and first jabs in poorer countries that face shortages.

  • Biafran separatist sues Nigeria asking to be freed, allowed to go to UK

    YENAGOA, Nigeria (Reuters) -The detained leader of a separatist group in Nigeria has filed a lawsuit alleging that he was illegally transferred from Kenya to Nigeria and demanding he be freed and allowed to go to Britain, according to media reports citing legal documents. Nnamdi Kanu, who holds British citizenship, leads the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group which campaigns for secession in part of southeastern Nigeria. Nigerian authorities have labelled the group a terrorist organisation.

  • This Fox News Segment Is an Object Lesson in the Power of Right-Wing Conjuring Words

    "Teachers' unions," "tech," "voter fraud," "woke," "Kamala."

  • Republicans Already Lying That California's Recall Election Is 'Rigged'

    Donald Trump and company are dusting off their 2020 conspiracy theories as polls show the effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is losing steam.

  • How the War on Terror Killed Nearly 1 Million People and Somehow Made QAnon Even Dumber

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAs President Joe Biden withdrew U.S. forces from the Afghanistan War, studies and appraisals of the devastating human costs of the American-led war on terror were once again trotted out, laying bare the failures, scandals, and atrocities of multiple Republican and Democratic administrations. In the last two decades, so-called war on terror has run up a bill upwards of $8 trillion—and, according to some of the more conservative estimates out there, has a

  • Bitcoin crashes on first day as El Salvador's legal tender

    Technological glitches plagued the first day of El Salvador accepting Bitcoin as legal tender.

  • 25 Largest Countries in the World

    In this article, we discuss the 25 largest countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these countries, and go directly to the 5 Largest Countries in the World. Our home planet, with its vast array of living beings, climates, and geographical features, seems simultaneously impenetrable and rich with stories. Both the […]