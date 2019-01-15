UK parliament likely to vote on May's Brexit plan around 2000 GMT

Big Ben clock tower and the statue of a lion at the Houses of Parliament are seen at dawn in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDON (Reuters) - The vote in Britain's parliament on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan is likely to take place around 8 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Tuesday with the announcement of the result possible about 15 minutes later.

House of Commons Speaker John Bercow said he had provisionally chosen four amendments to the legislation to be put to lawmakers before they vote on the overall Withdrawal Agreement itself.

Each vote takes around 15 minutes, so if all four amendments are put to a vote it will take around an hour from the start of the voting session which begins at 7 p.m. (1900 GMT).

Bercow might however select further amendments before Tuesday's voting session begins.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Kylie MacLellan and William James; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison)