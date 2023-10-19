UK and partners allocate $154 million to help Ukraine prepare for winter

Jointly with its partners, the UK has decided to allocate GBP 127 million ($154 million) to aid Ukraine in preparing its energy infrastructure for the coming winter and expected Russian air strike campaign, the senior military advisor to UK’s OSCE delegation, Nicholas Aucott, said in a speech at an OSCE meeting on Oct. 18.

Last week, London also announced another $121 million aid package, designed to help Ukraine in demining and protecting critical infrastructure against further Russian attacks.

Aucott added that the UK is working with Ukraine on grain exports and will continue to support the nation until Russia withdraws its troops from Ukrainian territory.

On Oct. 11, UK Defense Minister Grant Shapps announced a new military aid package for Ukraine, including the MSI-DS Terrahawk Paladin – a platform capable of tracking and destroying UAV’s, along with other military equipment.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that this winter Russia will most likely try to repeat its campaign of air strikes targeting Ukraine’s power grid and generation facilities on a massive scale.

