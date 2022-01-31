UK 'partygate' report slams 'failures of leadership'
A police inquiry into events at Downing Street will delay the publication of the full internal report
A police inquiry into events at Downing Street will delay the publication of the full internal report
The Bengals and the Rams have combined for the most losses in any Super Bowl matchup in history.
Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman, who got engaged in 2019 and share two daughters, are going their separate ways, she announced Monday on the Today show
Jemal Countess/GettyCheslie Kryst, who won the Miss USA sash in 2019, has died after a fall from her high-rise Manhattan apartment building. She was 30.Her family confirmed Kryst’s death in a Sunday statement. “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength,” it read. “She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” The family said that the pageant-winner had “embodied love and served others” and that “her impact will live on.”Her body was found on
Daniil Medvedev threatened to prioritise hard-court tournaments in Moscow over Wimbledon or the French Open after the crowd turned on him during his Australian Open final defeat against Rafael Nadal.
The actress shared a photo of herself in a revealing bodysuit on Instagram Saturday
A white man from DeLand, Florida has been released from the Volusia County Jail after being arrested on charges of physically and verbally assaulting two […]
That black turtleneck with shiny piece of bling look remind you of someone?
The actress stuns in her latest Instagram post showcasing her trim body and beige bikini.
Actor, director, and entrepreneur Eva Longoria swears by trampoline workouts followed by heavy weights and an intermittent fasting diet to stay healthy, happy.
I deserve a Pulitzer for this investigation.View Entire Post ›
Brad Pitt walks past one of the first homes built in New Orleans by his Make It Right Foundation in this 2008 photo. AP Photo/Alex BrandonBrad Pitt’s Make It Right Foundation built 109 eye-catching and affordable homes in New Orleans for a community where many people were displaced by damage wrought by Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Now this housing development is in disarray. The vast majority of the recently constructed homes are riddled with construction-related problems that have led to mold, te
If you can be arrested and have your life upended for the sin of rolling down your window to respond to a woman waving frantically, the risk of stopping becomes too great. | Opinion
Chiefs coach Andy Reid said after today’s loss to the Bengals that he wanted a replay review of a potential Joe Mixon fumble, but the officials told him the play couldn’t be reviewed because Mixon had given himself up. Reid said he called timeout and talked to the officials asking them to review the play. [more]
Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.
Here's a roundup of Patriots players reacting on Twitter to the Bengals beating the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game and reaching Super Bowl LVI in dramatic fashion.
It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.
A perfectly hilarious and troll-oriented headline from @dan_labbe on Big Ben's retirement and big failure:
About halfway into his Texas rally Saturday evening, Donald Trump pivoted toward the teleprompter and away from a meandering set of grievances to rattle off a tightly prepared list of President Joe Biden’s failings and his own achievements. “Let’s simply compare the records,” Trump said, as supporters in “Trump 2024” shirts cheered behind him, framed perfectly in the television shot. Trump, who later went on to talk about “that beautiful, beautiful house that happens to be white,” has left incre
Las Vegas also reportedly hired Dave Ziegler as the general manager.
NASCAR teams have done what once seemed impossible, building a track inside L.A.'s Coliseum. This is how they did it and how drivers feel about it.