UK patient had COVID-19 for 505 days straight, study shows

FILE - This undated, colorized electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, indicated in yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, indicated in blue/pink, cultured in the lab. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Thursday, April 21, 2022, scientists reported a U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
LAURA UNGAR
·3 min read

A U.K. patient with a severely weakened immune system had COVID-19 for almost a year and a half, scientists reported, underscoring the importance of protecting vulnerable people from the coronavirus.

There’s no way to know for sure whether it was the longest-lasting COVID-19 infection because not everyone gets tested, especially on a regular basis like this case.

But at 505 days, “it certainly seems to be the longest reported infection," said Dr. Luke Blagdon Snell, an infectious disease expert at the Guy’s & St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust.

Snell's team plans to present several “persistent” COVID-19 cases at an infectious diseases meeting in Portugal this weekend.

Their study investigated which mutations arise — and whether variants evolve — in people with super long infections. It involved nine patients who tested positive for the virus for at least eight weeks. All had weakened immune systems from organ transplants, HIV, cancer or treatment for other illnesses. None were identified for privacy reasons.

Repeated tests showed their infections lingered for an average of 73 days. Two had the virus for more than a year. Previously, researchers said, the longest-known case that was confirmed with a PCR test lasted 335 days.

Persistent COVID-19 is rare and different from long COVID.

“In long COVID, it’s generally assumed the virus has been cleared from your body but the symptoms persist,” Snell said. “With persistent infection, it represents ongoing, active replication of the virus.”

Each time researchers tested patients, they analyzed the genetic code of the virus to make sure it was the same strain and that people didn't get COVID-19 more than once. Still, genetic sequencing showed that the virus changed over time, mutating as it adapted.

The mutations were similar to the ones that later showed up in widespread variants, Snell said, although none of the patients spawned new mutants that became variants of concern. There's also no evidence they spread the virus to others.

The person with the longest known infection tested positive in early 2020, was treated with the antiviral drug remdesiver and died sometime in 2021. Researchers declined to name the cause of death and said the person had several other illnesses.

Five patients survived. Two cleared the infection without treatment, two cleared it after treatment and one still has COVID-19. At the last follow-up earlier this year, that patient’s infection had lasted 412 days.

Researchers hope more treatments will be developed to help people with persistent infections beat the virus.

“We do need to be mindful that there are some people who are more susceptible to these problems like persistent infection and severe disease,” Snell said.

Although persistent infections are rare, experts said there are many people with compromised immune systems who remain at risk of severe COVID-19 and who are trying to stay safe after governments lifted restrictions and masks started coming off. And it's not always easy to know who they are, said Dr. Wesley Long, a pathologist at Houston Methodist in Texas, who was not part of the research.

“Masking in crowds is a considerate thing to do and a way we can protect others,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some Canadian hospitals face COVID cancellations - again

    Some hospitals in Canada's most populous provinces are cancelling or postponing medical procedures in the face of another wave of the coronavirus pandemic, increasing backlogs of procedures that health practitioners say will take years to work through and could cost more lives. There are some signs the sixth COVID-19 wave may be peaking in Ontario, Canada's most populous province. COVID hospitalizations in Ontario are below their January peak but, as a lagging indicator, keep rising after estimated infections may be peaking.

  • More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

    For years after leaving Cuba, the mother of two tried to get her children and parents into the U.S. through legal channels. Finally, she decided she wouldn’t wait any longer: She paid more than $40,000 dollars to someone to help them sneak in through Mexico. It's a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have.

  • 2 People Injured After B-1 Bomber Catches Fire During Maintenance

    A B-1B Lancer bomber at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas caught fire late Wednesday night, sending two people to the hospital.

  • Moderna Says Its Redesigned COVID Booster Provides Better Protection Against Several Variants

    The single shot, which could be available by fall, combines the existing vaccine formula with a beta variant-specific vaccine

  • Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

    Boston urged people to start wearing masks Thursday and the Biden administration weighed its next legal step in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes court fight over the abrupt end of the national mask mandate on airplanes and mass transit. The Boston Public Health Commission noted a rise in hospitalizations, as well as a 65% increase in cases and an even larger spike in COVID-19 levels in local wastewater samples. A federal judge in Florida this week threw out a national mask mandate on mass transportation, and airlines and airports responded swiftly Monday by repealing their requirements that passengers wear face coverings.

  • Koreans may be about to lose a year from their age. Here’s why

    With Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's new plan, South Korea will ditch the Korean age system and stick with the international age system, used in the U.S.

  • Study mines cancer genetics to help with targeted treatment

    Scientists have analyzed the full genetic blueprints of more than 18,000 cancer samples, finding new patterns of mutations that could help doctors provide better, more personalized treatment. Just over 12,200 surgical specimens came from patients recruited from the U.K. National Health Service as part of a project to study whole genomes from people with common cancers and rare diseases. The rest came from existing cancer data sets.

  • Are masks still effective even when many aren't wearing them? What experts say

    Many experts stress that face coverings still protect against the coronavirus and that masking up makes sense — even if it's no longer mandatory.

  • Shanghai people 'not free to fly' out of homes as COVID cases tick back up

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Shanghai authorities said on Thursday tough restrictions would remain in place for now even in districts which managed to cut COVID-19 transmission to zero, prolonging the agony for many residents who have been stuck at home for most of this month. That sober assessment, prompted by an unexpected rise in the number of cases outside quarantined areas, came after health officials earlier in the week had fuelled hopes of some return to normal by saying that trends in recent days showed Shanghai had "effectively curbed transmissions". At a regular press conference, an official from the Chongming district, an outlying island area, said most curbs would be kept in place, although it has reported zero cases outside quarantined areas and 90% of its 640,000-or-so residents were now in theory allowed to leave their homes.

  • New York City's Central Park a 'lab' to study climate change

    Central Park, New York City's 843-acre green lung created in 1858, is now a climate change laboratory that researchers hope will help parks nationwide become more resilient. The Central Park Climate Lab team wants to use data from satellites and on the ground to study seasonal patterns and how plant and animal life respond to shifting weather. "We also want to understand how the park is part of the solution," said Karen Seto, professor of geography and urbanization science at the Yale School of the Environment.

  • Supreme Court revives fight over painting stolen by Nazis

    The Supreme Court on Thursday kept alive a California man’s hope of reclaiming a valuable impressionist masterpiece taken from his family by the Nazis and now on display in a Spanish museum. The question in the case was not directly about whether San Diego resident David Cassirer can get back the streetscape by French impressionist Camille Pissarro. Instead, the question was how to determine whose property laws — Spain's or California's — ultimately apply to resolving the dispute over “Rue Saint-Honoré in the Afternoon, Effect of Rain."

  • The First Lady' s O-T Fagbenle Practiced His Barack Obama Impression While Playing a VR Game

    The Emmy-nominated actor tells PEOPLE he considers portraying the 43rd president in the Showtime series to be “one of the greatest challenges of my career so far”

  • Exclusive-Mexico's Pemex under pressure to resume financial debt payments

    Mexico's cash-strapped state oil firm Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) is under pressure to resume financial debt repayments despite promises from President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that his government would pay them until 2024. On Thursday, Pemex is due to pay some 1 billion euros to redeem a 2015 bond, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. "Pemex will make payment of its maturities this month with its own resources, since the finance ministry did not make capital contributions to the company in April (for that)," said one of the sources, who asked to remain anonymous.

  • CNN's Christiane Amanpour Shares Her Battle with Ovarian Cancer: 'I Have a Whole New Lease on Life'

    International journalist Christiane Amanpour was diagnosed with stage 2 ovarian clear cell carcinoma in May 2021

  • Injuries make road back to NBA Finals bumpy for Suns, Bucks

    The road back to the NBA Finals has become bumpy for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks. Devin Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday in Phoenix and Khris Middleton sprained his left knee a night later in Milwaukee, leaving both teams without one of their All-Stars. Both teams went on to fall in those Game 2s and find themselves tied as their series switch sites Friday night.

  • Fungal outbreak forces Detroit specialty hospital to stop admitting patients

    The seventh floor of DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit is no longer admitting new patients because of a fungal infection called Candida auris.

  • Iowa State ends membership in a national association of research universities. What does that mean?

    Iowa State has been a member of the Association of American Universities since 1958.

  • Well, Elon Musk Has Secured the $46.5B to Buy Twitter in Just a Few Days

    Elon Musk says he has gathered up more than enough cash to follow through on his bid to buy Twitter. In a new SEC filing Thursday morning, he confirmed that he has secured the full $46.5 billion funding in commitment letters from Morgan Stanley and other financial institutions. Musk also floated that he may explore a “tender offer” to buy the social network in an effort to circumvent Twitter’s poison pill defense to his first offer.

  • Top two Republicans blamed Trump for Capitol attack, book says

    New book reveals post-insurrection anger from Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy, who said of Trump: ‘I’ve had it with this guy’ Donald Trump at the White House. The book reports that Mitch McCarthy and Kevin McConnell floated with colleagues the idea of impeachment. Photograph: Oliver Contreras/EPA In the days after the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol, Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell, the two top Republican leaders in Congress, privately told associates that they believed Donald Tru

  • Apollo 16 moonwalker reflects on mission's 50th anniversary

    Charlie Duke is part of a tiny fraternity that’s getting even smaller: People who walked on the moon. Duke, 86, visited his Apollo 16 spaceship on Wednesday at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center to mark the 50th anniversary of his one and only trip to the lunar surface. Only four of the 12 U.S. astronauts who walked on the moon are still alive, and Duke stays busy with speaking engagements.