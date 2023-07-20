UK to pay Albania £4m a year to take back most dangerous prisoners

Britain is to pay Albania at least £4 million a year to take back 200 of its most dangerous prisoners under a deal ratified this week.

The UK Government will give Albania €5 million (£4.4 million) to pay for refurbishing prisons, extra security, workshops, rehabilitation equipment, and training of warders.

This comes on top of €36.5 a day per prisoner for the entire length of their sentence, which the Ministry of Justice estimates will cost £4 million a year.

There will be a joint oversight group to prevent mistreatment of the prisoners. The Albanian government will produce an annual report on the prisoners and their conditions, while the UK Government will retain the right to carry out physical checks.

Each country can end the agreement with two months’ written notice.

The details are contained in a formal document, seen by The Telegraph, that finalises the deal, first revealed by this newspaper.

Among the 200 to be transferred are 17 lifers including Koci Selamaj, 36, the murderer of schoolteacher Sabina Nessa, 28. He was jailed for a minimum of 36 years for beating and strangling her to death in a park in south-east London.

He has so far served only two years, which would mean the UK paying the Albanians £400,000 to imprison him for the remaining 34 years of his sentence.

Saving the taxpayer money

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the deal would save the taxpayer money, because it costs nearly £40,000 a year to house a prisoner in England and Wales. That would equate to some £1.9 million for Selamaj.

The Government has sought assurances that the human rights of the Albanian prisoners will be protected, while the Albanians have demanded that they should be paid for each “bulk” group before they accept the next batch of criminals.

The move is part of a wider drive to expel Albanians jailed for crimes in the UK.

Under a separate agreement, Albanian criminals are also being released up to a year early and given £1,500 resettlement grants if they agree to be deported and never return to the UK.

Their removal will help ease the crisis over prison overcrowding, which has forced the MoJ to hold offenders in police cells and allow the early release of hundreds of offenders under home detention curfews.

Erlin Hasa, 35, who was jailed for murdering a 43-year-old father by stabbing him 62 times in a Birmingham street, is one of 15 killers who will be removed to serve the remaining decades of their sentences in Albanian jails.

The 200 criminals also include eight rapists.

