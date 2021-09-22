Britain warns food industry: Carbon dioxide prices will rise sharply

A general view of the CF industries plant in Billingham
Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton
·2 min read

By Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain warned the food industry on Wednesday that carbon dioxide prices would rise sharply after offering tens of millions of dollars of state support to a fertiliser company to avert a food supply crunch.

Wholesale gas prices have soared this year as economies reopened from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe, leading to a shortage of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the food industry.

Britain struck a deal with U.S. company CF Industries to restart production of carbon dioxide (CO2) at two plants - one in Billingham and another in Cheshire - which were shut because they were unprofitable due to the spike in their biggest cost: gas prices.

"We need the market to adjust, the food industry knows there's going to be a sharp rise in the cost of carbon dioxide," Environment Secretary George Eustice told Sky News.

He said the food industry would have to accept that the price of carbon dioxide would rise sharply, to around 1,000 pounds ($1,365) a tonne from 200 pounds a tonne. "So a big, sharp rise," Eustice said.

The three-week support for CF would cost "many millions, possibly the tens of millions but it's to underpin some of those fixed costs," Eustice told Sky. "These are two big expensive plants."

Some of Britain's meat and poultry processors would have run out of CO2 - also used to put the fizz in beer, cider and soft drinks - within days, forcing them to halt production.

"We know that if we did not act, then by this weekend or certainly by the early part of next week, some of the poultry processing plants would need to close," Eustice said.

"And then we would have animal welfare issues, because you'd have lots of chickens on farms that couldn't be slaughtered on time, and would have to be probably euthanized on farms, we'd have a similar situation with pigs, so there would have been a real animal welfare challenge here, and a big disruption to the food supply chain, so we felt we needed to act."

He said the impact on food prices would be negligible.

($1 = 0.7328 pounds)

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton, editing by Paul Sandle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app

    Big Tech companies that operate around the globe have long promised to obey local laws and to protect civil rights while doing business. The app in question, called Smart Voting, was a tool for organizing opposition to Russia President Vladimir Putin ahead of elections held over the weekend. The ban levied last week by a pair of the world's richest and most powerful companies galled supporters of free elections and free expression.

  • Police to resume search of Florida wilderness for fiance of Gabby Petito

    Police and FBI agents planned to resume their search of a swampy Florida wilderness for Gabby Petito's fiance on Wednesday, one day after the local coroner in Wyoming identified a body found there as the missing 22-year-old travel blogger. Police have called Brian Laundrie, 23, a "person of interest" in the case, which has captivated Americans since Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11. Ten days earlier Laundrie had returned home to North Port, Florida, without her from a cross-country road trip.

  • This Little California Beach Town Is the Best Place to See the Great Monarch Butterfly Migration — but They Need Your Help

    "There were once so many butterflies that the sound of their wings was described as a rippling stream or a summer rain." Now, it's up to us to get that back.

  • 'I came down on the alligator with all my weight': Florida woman, 74, fights off gator to save dog

    Both owner and dog were bitten by the 6-foot-long alligator in and injured in the attack, but both survived.

  • This animal lets you know when fall is here and what kind of winter to expect

    Hints about the seasons to come can be spotted in this animal

  • Sea-level rise becoming a hazard for suburban South Florida neighborhoods far from ocean

    Sea-level rise may appear to be a problem only for coastal residents, a hazard that comes with the awesome views and easy access to the beach.

  • California water agencies resolve Colorado River dispute

    Two major California water agencies have settled a lawsuit that once threatened to derail a multi-state agreement to protect a river that serves millions of people in the U.S. West amid gripping drought. The Imperial Irrigation District, the largest single recipient of Colorado River water, sued the Metropolitan Water District twice in the past two years. Under the agreement, Imperial can store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border under Metropolitan's account.

  • Toyota boss says carbon is the enemy, not the internal combustion engine

    Toyota boss Akio Toyoda is one of the most vocal opponents of banning the internal combustion engine. "Carbon is our enemy, not the internal combustion engine," he said during a Japan Automobile Manufacturer's Association (JAMA) press conference. While he stopped short of citing examples, the experimental hydrogen-powered Corolla race car unveiled earlier in 2021 illustrates Toyoda's point.

  • Hundreds of carp in a Michigan lake have died from a herpes outbreak

    Michigan's Department of Natural Resources says the koi herpesvirus killed between 300 and 600 fish. It affects goldfish, the common carp, and koi.

  • 4 famous giant trees unharmed by Sequoia National Park fire

    Four famous giant sequoias were not harmed by a wildfire that reached the edge of Giant Forest in California’s Sequoia National Park, authorities said. The KNP Complex began as two lightning-sparked fires that eventually merged and has scorched more than 37 square miles (96 square kilometers) in the heart of sequoia country on the western slope of the Sierra Nevada. There was no immediate word, however, on the full extent of damage in several other sequoia groves reached by a separate blaze, the Windy Fire, in the Giant Sequoia National Monument area of Sequoia National Forest and the Tule River Indian Reservation.

  • Here are the deadliest wild animals in North America – and states with the most fatal attacks

    Bears and sharks are known to be animals that can kill humans. But how often do they kill in North America?

  • How did America end up with the world’s largest tiger population?

    There are about 10,000 tigers in the US, and with few requirements for ownership, virtually anyone can own, breed or sell them A nine-month-old Bengal tiger, which was seen roaming the lawns of suburban Houston, in a cage after being captured by authorities in May 2021. Photograph: Francois Picard/AFP/Getty Images The first red flag was the shiny Chevy Camaro with no license plate. “Anything to declare?” asked the US Customs and Border Protection officer. “Nothing,” replied the 18-year-old drive

  • The bold firefighting strategies that saved some of the world's largest sequoias

    Crews have used controlled burns, protective foil and other protective measures to guard Sequoia National Park.

  • Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

    The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming.

  • Southern California hasn't had a big earthquake since 1857. Here's what would happen if a mega earthquake hit California.

    California is located in a hot-zone of fault lines that can rupture without warning. Parts of the San Andreas fault have not ruptured in over 200 years, meaning it's overdue for a high-magnitude earthquake commonly referred to as "The Big One." Here's what experts say could happen in seconds, hours, and days after the Big One hits the West Coast.

  • Plug Power Will Make Hydrogen From Water in California Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Plug Power Inc. plans to make green hydrogen from waste water in drought-stricken California, a potential model for producing the clean-burning fuel at a time when clean water is in short supply. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Sw

  • The need to examine the life cycles of all energy sources: A closer look at renewable energy disposal

    Every source of energy—including fossil fuels, wind and solar power, and nuclear power—have both positive and negative attributes. Often, proponents or opponents of a certain source gloss over, or hype up, specific challenges or benefits in order to promote their favored solution. In order to make informed decisions about which energy sources can meet America’s energy needs, policymakers and the public need to know about the entire life cycle of all energy sources. For example, proponents of fos

  • Tropical Storm Peter could bring rain, surf to Puerto Rico, and new storm could form

    The Atlantic is looking crowded this week with two named storms and a possible third on the way.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Make You Rich By Retirement

    In one year, GameStop stock has risen 2,280%. Biotech company Ocugen's stock has risen 2,140% in a year. In addition to broader trends, it is equally important to look at the company-specific factors that could keep the company ahead of its competition.

  • Do you have a glossy green front lawn? What is this, the 1950s?

    Green lawns are terrible for the environment. They’re also embarrassingly old-fashioned and out of style ‘No one at the cutting edge of gardening still thinks that a green grass lawn is the grail – especially if you live in an area like Arizona or Utah where there’s barely enough water to go around.’ Photograph: Sharad Raval/Alamy Americans love front yards with big, carefully manicured lawns. In fact, homeowners spent a record $47.8bn in lawn and garden retail purchases in 2018 alone. Then ther