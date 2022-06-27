UK Plan to Override Brexit Deal Passes Hurdle With Tory Dissent

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joe Mayes and Alex Morales
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson
    Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019
  • Theresa May
    Theresa May
    Former prime minister of the United Kingdom (born 1956)

(Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson’s bill to override the Brexit deal he negotiated survived a challenge in the House of Commons from opponents in the prime minister’s own Conservative Party -- including his immediate predecessor, Theresa May -- as members of Parliament voted to allow it to proceed to the next legislative step.

Most Read from Bloomberg

MPs voted by 295 to 221 to allow the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill to pass its second reading in the Commons, meaning it now progresses to the so-called committee stage, when the text will be considered line-by-line and amendments will be considered.

But the debate exposed the fractures that remain over EU relations within Johnson’s Tories, as MPs including May, former International Development Secretary Andrew Mitchell and Northern Ireland Select Committee Chairman Simon Hoare panned the proposal, saying it broke international law and damaged the UK’s reputation.

“I cannot support it,” May said. “It will diminish the standing of the United Kingdom in the eyes of the world.”

The timing was particularly awkward for Johnson as he met European Union leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Germany. His plan would allow Britain to unilaterally amend the post-Brexit settlement for Northern Ireland, risking a trade war with the EU.

Read More: Boris Johnson Heads for New Fight to Pass Brexit Law Plan

The legislation has provoked renewed legal action from the EU and soured relations with the UK’s biggest trading partner. Speaking at the G-7 on Monday, Johnson told reporters his proposal could be carried out “fairly rapidly” and he wants it done by year-end.

“We could do it very fast, Parliament willing,” Johnson said.

But the bill could take as long as a year to pass Parliament and become law if the upper House of Lords digs in.

Johnson’s government argues the legislation is necessary to address disruption to trade caused by the Brexit deal it signed, which created an effective customs border between Northern Ireland and mainland Great Britain. It also wants to restore the region’s power-sharing executive, which has collapsed due to the Democratic Unionist Party’s opposition to the protocol.

‘Failure of Statecraft’

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that ministers had to proceed with the plan because the EU isn’t being sufficiently flexible in negotiations and won’t agree to change the text of the protocol.

“We simply cannot allow this situation to drift,” Truss said, insisting the plan is legal. The bill will “fix the practical problems the protocol has created.”

The changes the UK government wants to make to the protocol include reducing customs paperwork for traders sending goods across the Irish Sea, stripping the European Court of Justice of its role in settling disputes and extending UK subsidy controls and tax breaks to Northern Ireland.

Legal experts have widely criticized the position as being in breach of international law, a claim that was also made by the dissenting Tory MPs. Hoare called the plan a “failure of statecraft” and said the arguments for it are “flimsy at best and irrational at worst.” Mitchell said the move “trashes our international reputation” and “threatens a trade war when our economy is flat.”

‘Uncertainty’

An EU trade war is a prospect because the bloc says the post-Brexit trade agreement is conditional on Britain respecting the terms of their divorce, of which the so-called Northern Ireland protocol was a key part.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Maros Sefcovic, told reporters during a trip to Oslo on Monday that the UK plans mean “constant uncertainty.”

“What we are communicating to our UK partners is ‘come back to the negotiating table, respect international law,’” he said. “Because if the bill would be adopted as drafted, we simply have to keep all options on the table.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • G-7 Negotiators Put Russia Oil Price Cap on Agenda for Leaders

    (Bloomberg) -- Group of Seven negotiators agreed that discussions on a potential price cap on Russian oil had progressed enough to send the issue to leaders to discuss at their summit in Germany, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in

  • Court revives block of vaccine mandate for federal workers

    In a reversal for President Joe Biden, a federal appeals court in New Orleans on Monday agreed to reconsider its own April ruling that allowed the administration to require federal employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The new order from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans vacates an earlier ruling by a three-judge panel that upheld the mandate. Biden had issued an order Sept. 9 requiring that more than 3.5 million federal executive branch workers undergo vaccination, with no option to get regularly tested instead, unless they secured approved medical or religious exemptions.

  • UK Government Steps Up Effort to Sell Brexit Law to Businesses

    (Bloomberg) -- The British government will launch a charm offensive with businesses from Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK on Monday in an attempt to win them over to its controversial plan to override part of the Brexit deal.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mar

  • Tories Are Agitating to Oust Boris Johnson Behind Closed Doors

    (Bloomberg) -- Boris Johnson describes the failed bid to remove him by rebels in his Conservative Party this month as a “fresh mandate” to carry on. That has frustrated his critics, who are now seeking alternative ways to oust him.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary

  • Nexo Sends Cease-and-Desist Letter to Anonymous Twitter Account Accusing It of Embezzlement

    The Twitter account “@otteroooo” has claimed that crypto lender Nexo embezzled funds from a charity. Nexo says the the account user is intentionally using the name of someone unrelated to Nexo.

  • Ramaphosa Talks Tough on Corruption After Rebuke From Judge

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturySouth African President Cyril Ramaphosa mounted a defense of his corruption-fighting record and promised consequences for the architects of a massive scheme to

  • I ditched budget airlines and flew for $90 with British Airways, and I'd definitely choose a flag carrying airline again

    Flying from London to Basel, Switzerland was a breeze with the flag carrier airline, though drinks service was a little slow.

  • Biden aims at China in new illegal fishing policy framework

    The Biden administration is stepping up efforts to combat illegal fishing by China, ordering federal agencies to better coordinate among themselves as well as with foreign partners in a bid to promote sustainable exploitation of the world's oceans. On Monday, the White House released its first ever National Security memo on illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, or IUU, to coincide with the start of a United Nations Ocean Conference in Lisbon, Portugal.

  • 'You truly don't know how many people love you': Brandon Colligan's family hopes others suffering speak up

    Brandon Colligan died by suicide, but his brother and stepbrother didn't know he was struggling. Their message: reach out, talk to someone.

  • NC Republican hits a shameful low in justifying Supreme Court abortion ruling

    Now-deleted tweet shows a desperation to defend a decision that a majority of voters oppose. | Opinion

  • Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores says Speaker Nancy Pelosi 'pushed’ her daughter during photo op

    Texas GOP Rep. Mayra Flores took to Twitter to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of pushing her daughter during a photo op at her swearing-in ceremony last week.

  • Russia’s Oligarch Wives Claim Putin Is Suffering From a Secret Illness

    Paramount+According to everyone featured in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives, Vladimir Putin is a ruthless, greedy, sociopathic monster who cares only about his own power, wealth, and legacy as a titan who united and restored the glory of Mother Russia. The ongoing war in Ukraine, as well as the continued imprisonment and mistreatment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, corroborates those claims, although the true hook of the Paramount+ documentary about the Russian president is its insider commen

  • Russian armor column demolished in Donetsk oblast

    A column of Russian armored vehicles, including several Uragan multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), has been destroyed by Ukrainian armed forces, Ukraine’s Special Operation Forces (SOF) said in a Facebook video on June 25.

  • Scenes of Horror as Putin Hits Mall With ‘1,000 People’ Inside

    Ukrainian State Emergency Service / Handout/Anadolu Agency via GettyRussia fired a series of rockets at a shopping center in Kremenchuk, Ukraine, on Monday, raising fears that Russia is stepping up its attacks on civilian structures regardless of the loss of life.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday there were more than a thousand civilians inside the shopping mall and the casualties to come might bring even more shock and horror to Ukrainian people already confronting so much deat

  • The impact of Kavanaugh's confirmation on the 2018 elections may reveal how the reversal of Roe v. Wade could impact this year's midterms

    40 US House seats flipped to Democratic candidates following Kavanaugh's confirmation, including 27 where GOP candidates were previously leading in the polls.

  • Impeaching Clarence Thomas: How Democrats could remove conservative justices

    The overturning of Roe v. Wade has fueled calls for the impeachment of Justice Clarence Thomas and other conservatives on the Supreme Court.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Calls Out Clarence Thomas for Targeting Birth Control and LGBTQ Rights, Not Interracial Marriage: ‘Hypocrisy’

    The 'Morning Joe' co-host blasts the Supreme Court justice: "I saw that as being so typical of these so-called 'pro-life' Republicans"

  • Video shows tank crashing, gas rising at Jordan port

    STORY: A video posted on state television's Twitter page showed a storage tank falling from a winch and slamming into the deck of a ship, followed by yellow-colored gas rising into the air as people ran away.Officials said the tank was filled with 25 tons of chlorine gas, set to be exported to Djibouti.Authorities called on residents to shut windows and stay indoors.Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh formed an investigation team into the incident chaired by the interior minister, state TV cited the information minister as saying.

  • Millions in California to Get up to $1,050 in ‘Inflation Relief’

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom announced late Sunday night that he had reached an agreement with state legislators on a $17 billion “inflation relief package.”Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesJan. 6 Panel Sets Surprise Hearing as New Evidence EmergesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’“Mil

  • Trump Pauses Self-Obsession To Acknowledge His Role in Taking Rights from Millions of Women

    Trump took a brief respite from talking about his own problems to make sure he got credit for his role in ending bodily autonomy for millions of American women