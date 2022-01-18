UK planes took a long detour around Germany to deliver weapons to Ukraine in case Russia invades

An RAF C-17 plane seen at RAF Brize Norton air base, England, in August 2021. UK MOD via REUTERs

The UK sent Ukraine anti-tank weapons on Monday for use in self-defense in case Russia invades.

Royal Air Force planes carrying the weapons flew around German airspace to get there, flight data shows.

Germany had declined to send military support to Ukraine and blocked NATO shipments to Kyiv.

The UK defense ministry said Germany didn't deny access to its airspace because Britain didn't request to fly through it.

British Royal Air Force planes flew around German airspace when they delivered anti-tank weaponry to Ukraine on Monday, flight-tracking data from FlightRadar24 shows.

In recent weeks, Ukraine has called on the likes of the the US, UK, and Germany to provide military aid to help counter the massive buildup of Russian troops at its border. Ukraine and the US have long warned of an imminent Russian invasion.

The UK defense minister, Ben Wallace, told Parliament on Monday that Britain was sending "light, anti-armor, defensive weapon systems" to Ukraine to use only "in self-defense" in case of a Russian invasion.

The weapons were transported on several RAF C-17 planes that flew to Ukraine by an unusually long route: Through Danish instead of German airspace, as can be seen below.

An image from Flightradar24 showing the flight path of the C-17 that flew to Ukraine on January 17, 2022. Flightradar24

The choice of route is notable given that Germany declined to send arms to Ukraine in December.

Germany has also blocked Ukraine from receiving NATO shipments of rifles and anti-drone weaponry sourced from the US and Lithuania in recent months, the Ukrainian news outlet ZN reported.

The Daily Mail reported that Germany denied the C-17s permission to use its airspace.

However, a UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) spokesperson told Insider: "Germany have not denied access to its airspace as the UK did not submit a request, there has been no dispute between the UK and Germany on this issue."

And a spokesperson for the German defense ministry told Bild: "There had been no application from the British for the flights."

The C-17s were therefore "not prohibited" from using German airspace, the spokesperson said, per Bild.

The planes had also avoided German airspace on their return flights to RAF Brize Norton, FlightRadar24 data shows.

Insider has asked the MOD why it did not request access to German air space.

Photo taken on November 9, 2021, shows elements of the 41st Combined Arms Army, including hundreds of tanks, self-propelled artillery and other military equipment deployed in a training area located approximately 160 miles north of the Russia–Ukraine border. Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies.

The UK also sent a small number of troops to Ukraine on Monday to help with "early-stage training for a short period of time," Wallace told Parliament. A number of British troops have been stationed in Ukraine since 2015.

However, Wallace said in December that the UK would not be sending troops to Ukraine if Russia does invade.

President Joe Biden ruled out sending US troops to Ukraine in December but has warned Russia that it will face harsh sanctions should it invade Ukraine.

The US sent a consignment of military aid, including small arms and ammunition, to Ukraine in December, CNN reported. Four counter-mortar radars were scheduled to be sent from the US to Ukraine in 2022, CNN said.

