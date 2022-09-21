UK players say Lexington cop framed them for burglary. Here’s what happened to their charges

More than a year after six University of Kentucky football players were arrested and charged with burglary for an incident at an off-campus party, five of the athletes are suing a Lexington police officer and alleging that he filed false charges to “frame and defame” the players, according to a news release from the players’ attorneys.

In the time between the lawsuit and the incident at the party, which happened in March 2021, the school and police have launched investigations into the events that unfolded. The players were never indicted by a grand jury and did not face further prosecution.

The case was first reported when charges were filed in August 2021 against Reuben “RJ” Adams, Robert JuTahn McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams following an incident at an Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity party at a private residence five months earlier.

Adams, McClain, Phillips, Tisdale and Williams are the five who have filed the lawsuit.

All six players were charged with burglary, and Tisdale was charged with wanton endangerment because police said he allegedly pointed a gun at partygoers, though a UK hearing board said reports of a gun were inconsistent, according to student conduct records.

In the investigation that ensued, Lexington police and UK compiled reports and documents on the incident as they worked to determine what happened. The records were obtained by the Herald-Leader, but names of students involved in the incident were redacted from UK’s student conduct records.

Players were accused of showing up at the fraternity party and walking through an unlocked door, according to student conduct records. As they walked up to the home, an “unidentified female” allegedly said a racial slur. The female, wearing a blue jersey, allegedly asked the people who they were and told them they weren’t welcome as she continued to use racial slurs, according to the conduct records. One person said he was also called a racial slur as soon as they walked in the house, according to student conduct records.

Records indicate the players became upset, left, and threatened to return with more people.

Sometime later, they did return with a larger group and allegedly forced their way into the residence, according to court records. A fistfight allegedly ensued. One suspect was said to have pointed a firearm at a victim. It was reported that some party-goers suffered physical injuries from the altercation, but at the time, police would not comment on the severity of injuries or how many people were involved.

UK hearing board: Slurs, alcohol played significant role in incident

A UK hearing board determined that the use of racial slurs and alcohol played a significant role in the incident, according to student conduct records obtained by the Herald-Leader. Players told investigators that they had been to parties at the same home previously without any incidents, according to student conduct records.

Several of the football players reported they were just defending themselves during the confrontation, according to student conduct records.

The records also revealed testimony from witnesses and victims who alleged people in attendance suffered swollen eyes from players throwing punches. One victim was reported to be a female that was pushed against the wall by her neck, according to the records. Several reported that females were struck during the fight inside the home.

A student conduct review was conducted to figure out who violated UK student policies. Ten individuals were charged with at least one student conduct violation. Six people were found not responsible for any of their respective university charges. Some of the student conduct violations were related to UK’s COVID-19 policies. The fraternity throwing the party, Alpha Sigma Phi, was placed on probation after the university discovered the frat broke several university rules.

Accusations of any player having a gun were ‘inconsistent’

UK’s hearing board determined that some of the information given about the presence of a gun at the party was “inconsistent.”

A witness told the board “he heard” that the player pointed a gun at someone and said he thought “there were four guns.”

While some accounts of the guns allegedly involved were vague, one individual said one of the guns was a 9 mm handgun with a gray slide and black grip, according to conduct records.

No one claimed guns were ever fired during the altercation, according to student records. No gun was found on a person, according to available police reports, and all reports of “a gun or guns” were hearsay, so the UK hearing board determined that “there was not a preponderance of evidence to say with certainty that (the football player) had a gun.”

Grand jury did not see enough evidence to indict players

Grand jury did not see enough evidence to indict players

During courtroom proceedings, the players pleaded not guilty when they made their first appearances in Fayette District Court. At the time, the judge ordered the players to have no contact with the victims and to stay away from the house where the altercation took place.

In the six players’ preliminary hearings, their attorneys waived the cases to a grand jury, which ultimately decided to not indict them in September 2021.

The six players had been suspended from team activities while the investigation was ongoing. Players returned to team activities in June 2021 after they were cleared by the university investigation but were suspended again after the criminal charges were filed in August. The players were cleared to return to the team when the grand jury declined to indict.

Three of the six players charged have since transferred from UK. Philips, McClain and Tisdale remain on the team, but Tisdale is expected to miss the entire 2022 season due to an injury suffered during spring practice.

The players’ attorneys announced the lawsuit against police officer Cory Vinlove on Wednesday, saying that Vinlove allegedly initiated the charges “to frame and defame them after Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity members subjected them to racial slurs and physical assault.”

Police Chief Lawrence Weathers and police officer Donnell Gordon have also been named defendants in the lawsuit.

Editor Jeremy Chisenhall and former staff writer Josh Moore contributed to this story.