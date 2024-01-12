UK PM arrives in Kyiv

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has arrived in Kyiv and is expected to announce a £2.5 billion aid package to Ukraine.

Source: Rishi Sunak on Twitter (X), reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I am in Ukraine to deliver a simple message. Our support cannot and will not falter. To all Ukrainians, Britain is with you – for as long as it takes."

— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) January 12, 2024

Details: Sunak also posted a photo from the Ukrainian capital.

In Kyiv, Sunak will announce £2.5 billion (over US$3 billion) in military support for Ukraine over the next fiscal year.

The aid package for the next fiscal year, which starts in April, will include long-range missiles, air defence equipment and artillery shells. Around £200 million will be spent on drones, including long-range reconnaissance, attack and surface drones.

This will be the largest supply of drones to Ukraine from any country.

An agreement will also be signed on bilateral security guarantees for Ukraine from the UK.

Background: In a recent interview, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said that he expects to allocate at least as much arms aid to Ukraine as there has been in the past two years.

