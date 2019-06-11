UK PM candidate Stewart backs lawmakers' move to stop no-deal Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, one of the candidates vying to succeed British Prime Minister Theresa May, said he would support a move by opposition Labour lawmakers to take control of the parliamentary agenda with the aim of introducing legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit or the prorogation of parliament.

On Tuesday, Labour said it would try to seize control of the parliamentary agenda on June 25 with that goal in mind.

Asked about Labour's move Stewart said: "I am entirely against no-deal and I am entirely against prorogation (of parliament). My instinct is that I would be wholly supportive of a move that tried to do that."

"Why? Because no-deal is not a credible threat. Prorogation ... may not be illegal but I can assure you it is undemocratic, it is unconstitutional and it is profoundly offensive."





