UK PM candidate Stewart talking with Gove about combining forces

LONDON, June 19 (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said he is in talks with environment minister Michael Gove, a rival candidate, about teaming up.

Boris Johnson, the frontrunner in the contest, won the most votes cast in the second round of voting to be leader of the Conservative Party.

"We are talking about combining forces because it is clear that Boris is going into the last round and the question is who is best placed to sit on a stage with Boris Johnson and who is best placed to ask the testing questions that need to be asked," Stewart told the BBC.







(Reporting By Andrew MacAskill)