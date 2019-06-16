UK PM hopeful Raab says suspending parliament for Brexit unlikely, will not rule it out

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Dominic Raab, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Sunday it was very unlikely that parliament would be suspended over Brexit, but refused to rule it out.

Raab has been widely criticised for suggesting parliament could be suspended to overcome its opposition to Britain leaving the European Union without a deal - opposition Labour lawmaker Hilary Benn said on Sunday such a move would be "scandalous".

"I don't think it is something we would want to do and I think it's very unlikely ... What's really scandalous about this is the way people have been trying to sabotage the will of the people and break their promises," he told Sky News.

"The reason I don't rule things out is I've got experience of negotiating ... the big mistake we made in these negotiations is taking no deal off the table and when we start ruling things out we only weaken our chances of getting a deal." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Andrew Heavens)