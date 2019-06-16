UK PM hopeful Stewart says he will not serve under Boris Johnson

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Rory Stewart, a contender to replace British Prime Minister Theresa May, said on Sunday he would not serve under Boris Johnson if the former London mayor won the leadership contest, and criticised him for refusing to debate his Brexit policy.

"How is Boris going to deliver Brexit, how? ... I don't even know what he believes. He won't talk to me, he won't talk to you, he won't talk to the public. We want to know what he believes," Stewart told the BBC's Andrew Marr Show.

"I would not serve under a Boris cabinet." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper Editing by Andrew Heavens)