UK PM Johnson to address lawmakers on social care plan

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson will address lawmakers on Tuesday on his plans to fix Britain's "broken" social care system, at a time many in his own party are furious that he wants to pay for it by raising taxes, violating an election pledge.

For years, British leaders have been trying to find a way to pay for social care without endangering support by hiking taxes. In 2019, Johnson said he had a plan for social care.

Under the current care system, anyone with assets over 23,350 pounds ($32,305) pays for their care in full. This can lead to spiralling costs and the complete liquidation of someone's assets.

Costs in Britain are set to soar as the population ages.

"We must act now to ensure the health and care system has the long term funding it needs to continue fighting COVID and start tackling the backlogs, and end the injustice of catastrophic costs for social care," Johnson will say in a speech to parliament, according to extracts released by his office.

"My government will not duck the tough decisions needed to get NHS (National Health Service) patients the treatment they need and to fix our broken social care system."

The extracts did not detail financing plans, but British media have reported that Johnson wants to raise the National Insurance (NI) tax paid by working people to subsidise care for pensioners, including wealthy retirees.

Many lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party worry this will hurt younger, low-income workers and breach his 2019 election guarantee not to raise the rate of NI.

The government said on Monday it will set aside a further 5.4 billion pounds ($7.5 billion) over the next six months to help the NHS cover additional costs from the COVID-19 pandemic and to tackle a huge treatment backlog.

Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak and health minister Sajid Javid will follow the statement to parliament with a press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Johnson's office added.

($1 = 0.7228 pounds)

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Stanley Tucci’s cancer battle

    The Hollywood actor is sharing his road to recovery after battling cancer. ABC News’ Andrew Dymburt has the details.

  • Can Naomi Osaka rediscover purpose in tennis? 'She’s going to have to find her own reason'

    Naomi Osaka's future is uncertain after a disappointing loss Friday at the U.S. Open and saying she’ll take a break from playing “for a while.”

  • Kansas newborns and their moms are now in hospitals with COVID-19. We need to talk

    The Kansas motto is “to the stars through difficulties.” Let’s do better and get this pandemic behind us. | Opinion

  • Melania Trump Has ‘No Interest’ in Husband’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run, CNN’s Kate Bennett Says (Video)

    Will Donald Trump run for president again in 2024? He refuses to give a definitive answer on that just yet. But, according to CNN host Kate Bennett, the former first lady has absolutely no desire to see or help make it happen. “Not unlike 2016, Melania Trump has no intention, really, of joining the campaign or being a prolific presence,” Bennett said during a segment on Sunday morning’s “Inside Politics.” “And I’ve spoke to people who’ve said that she’s not even really interested in being in the

  • Identical twins: One was vaccinated for COVID, the other wasn't; how'd they fare?

    COVID vaccine lesson? Identical twins Billy and Bobby Ford of Vero Beach took different tacks on getting inoculated. The result might be instructive.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • The Story Behind Gov. Kristi Noem’s Weird Gift to Donald Trump

    Photo Courtesy Tom LawrenceSIOUX FALLS, South Dakota—The sculptor Gutzon Borglum put George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt on Mount Rushmore.South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem added Donald Trump—to a replica of the massive granite monument that she commissioned and then presented when he delivered a speech at a controversial Mount Rushmore celebration on July 3, 2020.The piece has never been publicly seen and little was known about it beyond a disclosure filing

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi

  • Guinea coup: Who is Col Mamady Doumbouya?

    Little is known about the early life of Col Mamady Doumbouya, a former soldier in the French army.

  • How a Small Town Silenced a Neo-Nazi Hate Campaign

    WHITEFISH, Mont. — Richard Spencer, the most infamous summer resident in the town of Whitefish, Montana, once boasted that he stood at the vanguard of a white nationalist movement emboldened by President Donald Trump. Things have changed. “I have bumped into him, and he runs. That’s actually a really good feeling,” said Tanya Gersh, a real estate agent targeted in an antisemitic hate campaign that Andrew Anglin, founder of neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer, unleashed in 2016 after Spencer’s mother

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell threatens to 'go after' investigative journalist, calling him an 'enemy of our country'

    The MyPillow CEO threatened to sue Salon reporter Zachary Petrizzo after he broke multiple stories about Lindell's

  • Melania Trump's Chapter as First Lady Is Closed For Good Amid 2024 Campaign Rumors For Donald Trump

    Melania Trump has reportedly made her stance very clear when it comes to another campaign — nope, not going to happen. As her husband, Donald Trump, mulls another presidential campaign in 2024, the former first lady is standing firm on staying out of the public eye because she frankly is done with his political ambitions. […]

  • Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson for Pushing Yet Another ‘Race Baiting’ Theory (Video)

    Jim Acosta is calling out Tucker Carlson’s unsubstantiated claims yet again. This time the CNN host decided not to mince words, labeling Carlson as a “human manure spreader” for his insistence that Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country in order to influence the outcome of future elections. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said on his Saturday CNN show. “The refugees are coming! The refugees are coming!” “Over

  • How to Stop the GOP’s Race to the Crazy, Contagious Bottom

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard\The Daily Beast\Photo GettyEverything might have changed when the FDA finally granted full approval to the Pfizer vaccine. Our disappointing rate of vaccination could have surged sharply upwards and new cases would recede. We would approach the numbers of other countries where ordinary life has resumed. Peace between the vaxxed and unvaxxed would be at hand.Or would it? At the same time the FDA was moving from emergency use authorization to the full Monty, i

  • A GOP Senator said the Supreme Court will eventually 'swat' away Texas' restrictive abortion law

    "People are using it to gin up their base to distract from disastrous policies in Afghanistan, maybe for fundraising appeals," Sen. Bill Cassidy said.

  • Scottish independence will be ‘Brexit times 10’, warns Sturgeon’s economic advisor

    One of Nicola Sturgeon’s new hand-picked economic advisors has warned independence would be “Brexit times 10” thanks to the much deeper economic ties between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

  • Acclaimed photographer Steve McCurry captured the beauty of Afghanistan for almost 4 decades. He describes his hopes and fears for its people after the Taliban takeover.

    McCurry's most recognized work is the portrait of "Afghan Girl", Sharbat Gula, at a refugee camp. Check out some of his other incredible images.

  • Melania Trump is telling friends she has no interest in being first lady again despite her husband's 2024 teases, report says

    Donald Trump continues to tease a 2024 run, but sources told CNN that Melania Trump wasn't planning to help with another campaign.

  • Separated conjoined year-old twins see each other for the first time

    "When we put them together it was a wonderful moment to see how they became calm and quiet,” said Mickey Gideon of Soroka Medical Center.

  • Residents in Guinea's capital celebrate military takeover

    Soldiers who staged the takeover said on state television they had dissolved the West African nation's government and constitution and closed all land and air borders.Pick-up trucks and military vehicles accompanied by motorcyclists and cheering onlookers.One military source said the only bridge connecting the mainland to the Kaloum neighbourhood, where the palace and most government ministries are located, had been sealed off."The Guinean people are free," said Oumar Diallo as he celebrated on the streets.Gunfire erupted and fighting broke out near the presidential palace in Conakry on Sunday morning.Videos shared on social media on Sunday afternoon, which Reuters could not immediately authenticate, showed President Alpha Conde in a room surrounded by army special forces.Conde, whose whereabouts were not immediately clear, won a third term in October after changing the constitution to allow him to stand again, despite violent protests from the opposition, raising concerns of further political upheavals in a region that has seen coups in Mali and Chad in recent months.The Guinean government has drastically increased and multiplied taxes in recent weeks to replenish state coffers. The price of fuel has increased by 20%, causing frustration among many Guineans.Guinea has seen sustained economic growth during Conde's decade in power thanks to its bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, but few of its citizens have seen the benefits.