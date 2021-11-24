UK PM Johnson: disappointing that Valneva COVID-19 shot did not gain approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in London
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was disappointed that Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine had not gained approval in Britain, two months after the government cancelled a supply deal for the shot.

In September, health minister Sajid Javid said it was clear Valneva's shot would not get approval in Britain. His statement was later corrected to say that the shot had not gained approval and may not gain it.

"I was personally very disappointed when we couldn't get approval for the Valneva vaccine in the way that we had hoped," Johnson told lawmakers after he was asked about the vaccine in parliament.

"What we are doing is investing massively in this country's vaccine capability across the country so that we are prepared for the next pandemic and I very much hope that Valneva will be part of that."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

