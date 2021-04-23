UK PM Johnson says Britain is getting control of COVID-19 pandemic

FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district can be seen as people walk along the south side of the River Thames, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is getting control of the COVID-19 pandemic as case numbers fall and vaccines are rolled out, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, adding that he would stick to a cautious plan for easing lockdown restrictions.

"We're getting through this. There's no question that things are better than they were," Johnson told broadcasters, adding that he thought the next stage of reopening would proceed on May 17, with all restrictions hopefully lifted on June 21.

"There's no question that we're starting to get the pandemic really well under control at the moment, but we've got to stick to our cautious approach and go through the steps of the roadmap."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Michael Holden)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden plans 'real money' for jobs training, unions, economic adviser says

    President Joe Biden wants to put "real money" toward helping laid-off workers get new jobs in growth industries like green energy and healthcare as part of his $2.3 trillion jobs and infrastructure package, a top economic adviser said. Biden is attempting a delicate balancing act as he calls for a reshaping of the nation's energy industry by reducing reliance on fossil fuels and coal-powered electric plants to meet aggressive climate emission goals. Those industries offer high-paying, union jobs that Biden promised to replace while courting the blue-collar vote on the campaign trail.

  • The Biden climate doctrine emerges at summit

    President Biden's climate summit is highlighting a White House approach that blends diplomacy, executive power, salesmanship and a few threats too.Here are a few pillars of the emerging Biden doctrine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.1. Convincing the world that executive power can work. The White House is pulling out all the stops to sell the idea that every inch of the executive branch can be marshaled in ways big and small.The summit lineup features officials from across the government. The message is that strong progress is possible without Congress — a branch Biden didn't even mention in his summit-opening remarks. Or take the international finance plan unveiled yesterday. Yes, it calls for more money (hello Congress), but then pivots to how the U.S. development finance agencies can reorient their own work around climate.Congress barely surfaces in the detailed new pledge to cut U.S. emissions in half by 2030. Squint and you'll find references, for instance, to "incentives," which is code for tax policy — but overall it largely avoids acknowledging reliance on lawmakers.It's all a bow to reality, given that big climate policy tools face Capitol Hill resistance, while a conservative judiciary could block sweeping regulations. 2. Faith that an underwhelming global diplomatic apparatus can be effective. Special climate envoy John Kerry has been everywhere as the U.S., despite its own credibility problems, tries to get countries to toughen their commitments and then do the harder part — put meaningful policy heft behind them.One big bet is that a mix of collaboration and economic competition with China can lead the world's largest polluter to take tougher steps.Some of the pledges at the summit, including new commitments by Canada and Japan, are of the right scale to keep global warming within the limits of the Paris climate agreement if they're carried out. But that's a big if — and China and India made no new specific commitments.More broadly, the summit shows the U.S. is trying to make use of a range of bilateral and multilateral forums to begin sending global emissions sharply downward — something that's not happening yet.3. But there are sticks, too — or at least the threat of them. Yesterday's submission under the Paris agreement says that to make sure U.S. workers and firms "are not put at an unfair competitive disadvantage," the U.S. will consider "carbon border adjustments in relation to carbon-intensive goods."Translation: If your country isn't cracking down on emissions too, we'll tax your exports to the U.S.4. The idea that big finance can be made into a climate ally. Top execs with Bank of America and Citigroup spoke at the summit Thursday.And one big UN-backed announcement this week, with the participation of Kerry and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, is a new financial sector umbrella group that looks to marshal huge amounts of private capital into clean technologies and pressure polluting industries to get cleaner.5. Confidence in clean energy technology's growth.White House officials this week have made the case that growing competitiveness and cost declines can help with the heavy lifting toward their emissions targets. They touted progress across corporate America, where leaders are asking for federal action on emissions to spur innovation, along with more R&D spending. At Google, for example, the company went carbon neutral in 2007 and has been ramping up its use of clean energy ever since. With rapid cost declines in solar, wind, and battery technology, Google has set its sights on powering itself completely by renewable energy 24 hours a day, seven days a week. What they're saying: In an interview with Axios, Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said the company sees itself in part as a clean energy accelerator. "Moving to a world where we are able to operate by sourcing, clean energy, for every location and every hour, and doing it across your operational footprint in everything you do, I think that's profound," Pichai said. "Our goal is not just to do it for ourselves, but share the share the knowledge and the solutions we come up with."More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Two pilots, rocket scientist, oceanographer flying SpaceX

    SpaceX’s third crew has an attack helicopter pilot, a former Air France pilot, a Japanese rocket scientist and an oceanographer. The four veteran astronauts should reach the International Space Station on Saturday for a six-month stay, following Friday's liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. — Shane Kimbrough, 53, the flight's commander, is a retired Army colonel who led a helicopter platoon during the 1991 Gulf War.

  • Andrew Yang, running for NYC mayor, loses endorsement of LGBTQ group over 'tokenizing' remarks

    Separately, more than 400 Asian and Pacific Islander New Yorkers signed a petition and launched a website opposing the onetime presidential contender's candidacy.

  • Engadget Podcast: Apple’s AirTags and, yes, the purple iPhone

    This week, Cherlynn and Devindra chat with Engadget’s Chris Velazco about Apple’s AirTags and the new purple iPhone. We dive into what it’s like to use the AirTags to find things, and their potential limitations.

  • Carey Mulligan Dedicates Her Independent Spirit Award to Helen McCrory: ‘I Have Looked up to’ Her

    Carey Mulligan won best female lead for her role in Promising Young Woman at the Independent Spirit Awards and honored Helen McCrory during her speech

  • How to order Apple AirTags

    Here's how to order Apple's AirTags, plus more information on when you can buy the new Apple iMac, iPad Pro and Apple TV 4K.

  • ‘God-awful blast’ that rocked towns for miles around was caused by explosion at gender reveal party

    Investigating ongoing after residents complain of minor damages

  • OJ Simpson criticised over comments on Chauvin trial

    ‘You gotta let the jury speak, it’s the American way’

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Bodycam footage shows police beating black man for littering

    ‘What I saw in the video was another George Floyd,’ attorney says

  • ‘She was a child’: White House calls fatal police shooting of Ma’Khia Bryant ‘tragic’

    Jen Psaki says killing of 16 year old ‘came just as America was hopeful for a step forward’ after Chauvin guilty verdict

  • What's gone wrong with Australia's vaccine rollout?

    The country has been far slower than others including the UK and the US to immunise its population.

  • Biden news – live: President hosts final day of climate summit as Trump calls LeBron James ‘racist’

    Follow here for the latest updates on US politics

  • Sotomayor gives blistering dissent to Trump SCOTUS appointees who find juvenile not worthy of parole

    Justice calls ruling ‘an abrupt break from precedent’

  • Chauvin trial: Alternate juror discusses the trial moment that ‘really got me’

    Lisa Christensen says that she “’teared up’ watching the nine-and-a-half minute video of George Floyd losing his life

  • Carolina Panthers mock draft 4.0: Going all-out on offensive line where it counts

    The Panthers address offensive line early in this mock draft.

  • Capitol riot: Man accused after Bumble dating app boast

    A US man has reportedly been arrested and charged after telling a match "I did storm the Capitol".

  • John Kerry criticises Donald Trump for pulling out of Paris accord ‘without any facts, without any science’

    Climate envoy said US now working to ‘restore America’s credibility’ as Biden announces ambitious emissions targets

  • Police identify Mojave desert murder victims from 1980 cold case and link deaths to man in prison for other killings

    Woman’s search for biological parents leads police to identify victims