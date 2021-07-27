UK PM Johnson says: Don't get carried away about better COVID data

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits a vaccination centre at the StoneX Stadium in London
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that it was important that people did not draw premature conclusions about several days of better COVID case data and urged the public to remain cautious.

"I've noticed obviously that we're six days into some better figures, but it is very, very important that we don't allow ourselves to run away with premature conclusions about this," Johnson told reporters at a police station he was visiting.

"People have got to remain very cautious and that remains the approach of the government."

(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; writing by Guy Faulconbridge)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid pandemic in UK ‘could largely be over by October,’ says Neil Ferguson

    The Covid-19 pandemic in Britain will largely be over within three months, a leading epidemiologist predicted on Tuesday. Professor Neil Ferguson hailed the UK’s world-leading vaccine roll-out for having “fundamentally changed the equation” in combating the disease, with more than 37 million people now double-jabbed. “We will still have Covid with us, we will still have people dying from Covid but we will have put the bulk of the pandemic behind us.”

  • Thousands of foreigners leave Indonesia amid COVID-19 crisis

    Thousands of foreigners have left Indonesia in recent weeks, airport records released Tuesday showed, apparently spurred by a brutal pandemic wave and a general shortage of vaccines, which have gone to high-priority groups first. Indonesia now has the most confirmed daily cases in Asia, as infections and deaths have surged over the past month and India’s massive outbreak has waned. Since early this month, nearly 19,000 foreign nationals have left through Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in the capital, Jakarta.

  • Futures dip ahead of Fed meeting, big tech earnings

    U.S. stock index futures fell on Tuesday ahead of earnings reports from the most valuable companies on Wall Street and in the run-up to the two-day Federal Reserve meeting. More than one third of the S&P 500 is set to report quarterly results this week, led by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google-parent Alphabet, the four largest U.S. companies by market value. Apple, Alphabet and Microsoft, which were largely flat in premarket trade, are set to report earnings after the market closes, while Amazon will report results on Thursday.

  • Moroccan Olympic boxer tries to take a bite out of opponent

    A heavyweight boxer from Morocco apparently tried to take a bite out of his New Zealand opponent's ear in their opening bout at the Tokyo Olympics. Youness Baalla's attempt to fight like Mike Tyson occurred late in the third round of his loss to David Nyika during a clinch in the center of the ring. The bite didn't appear to have any teeth, and Nyika advanced to the quarterfinals by unanimous decision.

  • Tencent's WeChat suspends new user registration in China to comply with 'relevant laws and regulations'

    Tencent’s WeChat said on Tuesday it is temporarily suspending registration of new users in China as it works to comply with "relevant laws and regulations," the latest Chinese firm to face regulatory scrutiny in the world’s largest internet market. In a social media post, Tencent said it is "upgrading" its security technology to align with all relevant laws and regulations and while this process in underway "registration of new Weixin (WeChat's Chinese app) personal and official accounts has been temporarily suspended."

  • As COVID cases surge, unvaccinated patients urge others to get shot

    In Mississippi, the state with the lowest vaccination rate in the country, COVID beds in hospitals are filled with those who thought the coronavirus was not a serious threat.

  • Apple's iPhone expected to drive sales, but App Store faces regulatory risk

    Strong sales of 5G iPhones and services such as the App Store and Apple Music are expected to drive growth at Apple Inc, which reports results on Tuesday, but some investors will be listening to the company's strategy to ward off anti-trust foes. The services business faces lawsuits, regulatory scrutiny, including from an empowered U.S. Department of Justice, and a raft of pending legislation in the United States and Europe to lower its commissions on apps and make other changes. "We believe government action (via antitrust, executive order, and legislation) represents the single greatest risk for shares of Apple," Tom Forte, an analyst at D.A. Davidson & Co, wrote in a note to clients, adding that he hoped Apple's executives would address the risks on the company's earnings call on Tuesday.

  • Analysis-5G underdog Nokia firmly back in game after Lundmark's shakeup

    Shifting geopolitics and a sharp round of cost cutting have put Nokia firmly back in the global 5G rollout race just a year after CEO Pekka Lundmark took the reins at the Finnish company. Considered a 5G underdog after betting on the wrong type of chips and losing a multi-billion Verizon contract to Samsung, Nokia has more recently been gaining ground on arch-rival Ericsson, even as both benefit from U.S. pressure on European governments to crackdown on China's Huawei. Lundmark in February warned of a "challenging" year of transition with "meaningful headwinds", but two good quarters have rekindled hopes of a turnaround and Nokia said earlier this month that it will raise its full-year outlook when it reports second-quarter results on Thursday.

  • U.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the White House confirmed on Monday. The decision, which was first reported by Reuters, comes after a senior level White House meeting late on Friday. It means that the long-running travel restrictions that have barred much of the world's population from the United States since 2020 will not be lifted in the short term.

  • UK coronavirus cases have been dropping dramatically over the past week. Vaccines aren't the only reason.

    Disease experts think a combination of warm weather and fewer public gatherings may have helped slow the virus' spread.

  • Ex-RNC Chair Michael Steele Hits Lindsey Graham With A Brutal Fact-Check

    The South Carolina senator's latest claim on Fox News doesn't add up.

  • Matt Gaetz’s Future Sister-in-Law Says He’s a Gaslighting ‘Creep’

    Daily Beast/TikTokRep. Matt Gaetz’s future sister-in-law appears to have had more than enough of the Florida congressman, posting three TikTok videos in the last two days slamming him as “weird and creepy” and “a literal pedophile.”Roxanne Luckey—the sister of Gaetz’s fiancée, Ginger Luckey—was sharply critical of the congressman and his treatment of young women, saying she “unfortunately was not surprised” to have learned Gaetz was under federal investigation for sex crimes.In one video Monday

  • Models shed clothes for annual Bodypainting Day in NYC

    If you happened to stroll by Union Square in New York City on Sunday, you might have been greeted by an unusual sight: people posing nude, their bodies covered in floral designs and stars painted in bright colors. "The idea of the event is really to promote free expression and acceptance of all people, their ideas as artists and also their bodies," said artist Andy Golub, the event's main organizer. It was also a way to celebrate New York City's emerging from the deadly coronavirus pandemic after more than a year of restrictions that forced the city that never sleeps to grind to almost a complete halt.

  • Body believed to be of missing Univ. of Virginia lecturer found in Shenandoah National Park

    Julia Christine Devlin, 55, an economics lecturer at the University of Virginia, has been missing since July 14, the Shenandoah National Park said.

  • Sen. Barbara Boxer assaulted, robbed in Oakland

    Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer was assaulted and robbed in Oakland Monday afternoon.

  • Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer 'assaulted' in Oakland

    Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer was "assaulted" in Oakland, California, on Monday.

  • Southern California Restaurant Claims It Will Only Serve Unvaccinated People

    A restaurant in Huntington Beach, California has added a brand new catch of the day to its menu: COVID-19. That's thanks to an absurd, and highly dangerous new marketing gimmick the restaurant has adopted, the claim that all patrons must prove they have not been vaccinated against the illness that has killed more than 600,000 Americans. The restaurant, Basilico’s Pasta e Vino, has demonstrated a repeated opposition to public health during the pandemic. It declared itself a "mask-free zone" in 20

  • 2 killed in double shooting on I-85 entrance ramp ID'd

    Two men were shot and killed inside a car on the entrance ramp to I-85 at Duke Street on Friday.

  • Woman jailed for stabbing man so hard between the eyes that knife penetrated his brain

    Brittany Stone, 28, was jailed for three years at Nottingham Crown Court for stabbing a man so hard between the eyes that the kitchen knife penetrated his brain.

  • Dad sees ex-wife and her boyfriend at son’s soccer game and kills them, Texas cops say

    A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.