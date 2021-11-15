UK PM Johnson says no need to move to COVID "Plan B"

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference following the the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that he saw no need at the moment to move to a "Plan B" of mask mandates, vaccine passes and work from home orders, even though he was cautious of rising coronavirus cases in parts of Europe.

"We don't see anything in the data at the moment to suggest that we need to go to Plan B," Johnson said in a broadcast clip on Monday. "We're sticking with Plan A. But what we certainly have got to recognise is there is a storm of infection out there in parts of Europe."

"There is always a risk that a blizzard could come from the east again as the months get colder. The best protection for our country is for everybody to come forward and get their booster."

(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by Kate Holton)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is this the beginning of the end for Boris Johnson?

    As Labour takes the lead in the opinion polls, the row over MPs’ second jobs has inflicted some damage on the prime minister

  • Covid booster programme extended to over-40s following JCVI advice

    16 and 17-year-olds are also now being urged to come forward for a second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine

  • Britain to extend COVID booster rollout to over-40s

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain's COVID-19 booster vaccine rollout is to be extended to people aged between 40 and 49, officials said on Monday, in a bid to boost waning immunity in the population ahead of the colder winter months. Currently all people aged 50 and above, those who are clinically vulnerable and frontline health workers are eligible for boosters, and the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that the rollout would be extended. The advice comes as the UK Health Security Agency released data from a real-world study which found the booster gave over 90% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 for people aged 50 and above.

  • Deadline Contenders L.A. Arrivals: Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Hudson & More – Photo Gallery

    Deadline’s Contenders L.A. returned for an in-person edition Sunday at the DGA Theater, with 31 buzzy awards-season titles showing off their wares in panels that featured the likes of Nicole Kidman, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Javier Bardem, Adam McKay, Lady Gaga, Mahershala Ali, Ben Affleck, Kenneth Branagh, Pedro Almodóvar, Penélope Cruz, Simon Rex, […]

  • Bottlenecks hurt euro zone growth, fuel inflation: ECB's Lagarde

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Persistent supply chain bottlenecks and soaring energy costs are slowing euro zone growth and will keep inflation high for even longer than had been thought, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday. The ECB has banked on a rapid decline in inflation next year but policymakers are now openly admitting that their forecasts, already revised up several times, are still too low, as stress in the global economy takes a toll. But Lagarde continued to push back on calls and market bets for tighter policy, repeating the ECB's message that conditions for higher interest rates are unlikely to be met next year as inflation is still seen back below the bank's 2% target farther out.

  • COVID weekly update Nov. 5-11: Younger Floridians eligible for vaccines

    COVID case numbers in Florida continue to trend downward in November, as younger members of the population are getting vaccinations.

  • Esther Kennedy: I’m proud to be a part of Portsmouth's Beckstead Five!

    I’m proud to be part of a nonpartisan team called the Beckstead Five. Thank you, Paige, Petra, Peter and Rick, for always taking the high road.

  • U.S. weekly COVID-19 vaccinations hit highest in nearly six months

    Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 data director reported the information https://twitter.com/cyrusshahpar46/status/1459605466468610054 in a tweet. In total, the United States had administered 439,034,461 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday morning and distributed 553,881,535 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 437,352,000 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Nov. 12 out of the 551,000,705 doses delivered.

  • Dems' bitter pill: Popular health provisions won't kick in until after the midterms

    There was little they could have done to speed up implementation of key parts of their bill. They’re hoping voters will reward them regardless.

  • Santa Claus is coming to town – but at what cost to Walmart and Target?

    Pent-up demand is expected to have boosted early holiday sales this year, but big discounters Walmart and Target may still see margins fall as surging costs for labor, warehousing and ocean and land freight threaten to play Grinch. Shipping logjams, shuttered factories in China and Vietnam, and a scarcity of raw materials have ripped through supply chains in the United States in recent months, and left companies scrambling to make sure they have enough product for the crucial holiday shopping season. For the third quarter, both costs of goods sold and selling, general and advertising expenses for Target are expected to rise about 10%, while Walmart's operating expenses are expected to rise nearly 4% to $28.57 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

  • Watch Jamie Dornan channel Kermit the Frog in adorable, spot-on rendition of 'Rainbow Connection'

    The lovers, the dreamers, and Jamie.

  • Biden appoints former New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu to lead $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan

    The White House on Sunday named former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu as the senior adviser responsible for coordinating the implementation of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Why it matters: President Biden is due to sign the bill on Monday, when he plans to tout how the core piece of his signature domestic agenda will "deliver to American families."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Axios revealed the appointment of a point person for i

  • Letters to the Editor: Male college enrollment is dropping. Fraternities are too important to ban

    Fraternities are working hard to address the huge cultural problems of sexual assault and alcohol misuse. Banning them would be an overreaction.

  • Shell to Scrap Dual-Share Structure, Ditch ‘Royal Dutch’ Name. The Stock Is Rising.

    Royal Dutch Shell  said Monday that it will abandon its dual-share structure in favor of a single class of shares to eliminate the complexity of its current system, and that it will move its tax residence from the Netherlands to the U.K., where it is incorporated. New York-based hedge fund Third Point three weeks ago announced that it had taken a stake in the U.K.-Dutch oil-and-energy group, and called for a breakup of Shell (ticker U.K.: RDSA) into separate companies, including a legacy oil-and-gas unit and a clean energy company with aggressive investments in renewables. Shell said that its decision to simplify its share structure will accelerate both shareholder distributions and delivery of its strategy to become a net-zero-emissions energy business.

  • Shonda Rhimes feels 'embarrassed for television' because of how groundbreaking 'Grey's Anatomy' was in its diverse casting

    "Grey's Anatomy" writer Jamie Denbo recently spoke to Insider about the latest step the medical drama is making in diverse casting.

  • 14 Awkward And Shocking Moments With Famous People That Were Caught On Live TV

    Melanie Griffith and Dakota Johnson debating over 50 Shades of Grey is TOO awkward.View Entire Post ›

  • ‘Walgreens fed my family’: inside the San Francisco stores closing over ‘retail theft’

    The drugstores are at the center of debate over crime. But closures threaten an affordable staple of many communities A Walgreens in San Francisco’s historic Mission District is scheduled to close on 17 November. Photograph: Boris Zharkov/The Guardian In mid-October Walgreens announced the impending closure of five of its San Francisco stores. “Retail theft” had risen to unsustainable levels despite increased investment in security, the chain said. It was time to give up. In the months before th

  • Brass Against Apologizes After Lead Singer Pees on Fan’s Face Mid-Show

    "It's not something you'll see again at our shows," the band promised

  • Serena Williams Twins With Daughter Olympia At ‘King Richard’ Premiere

    Serena Williams brought the fashion for the “King Richard” premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The tennis superstar walked the carpet with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their 4-year-old daughter, Olympia, matched her momma in one-legged bodysuits with open shoulders, studded thigh-high boots and matching gloves. Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall spoke to Serena about her look and the tennis icon revealed, “I’m wearing David Koma, I saw this look on the runway and I was like this is what I need to wear for the premiere.”

  • Why CBS Is Dropping NCIS: Hawai'i Scenes Into the Middle of NCIS

    Have you recently looked up from your phone while waiting out an NCIS ad break, fearing that you missed the end of the episode because a scene from NCIS: Hawai’i is playing on your screen? For those who have been watching NCIS and or FBI live this fall, the reaction to this new style of […]