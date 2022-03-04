UK PM Johnson says Russia must ‘immediately’ cease attack on Ukraine nuclear plant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said Russia’s shelling of a nuclear power station in the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia could ‘directly threaten the safety of all of Europe’ (Leon Neal/PA (PA Wire)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday that Russian forces must immediately cease an attack on a Ukrainian nuclear power plant where a fire broke out.

Mr Johnson said he spoke to Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky about the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the country’s southeast.

I've just spoken to President @ZelenskyyUa about the gravely concerning situation at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station.



Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022

“Russia must immediately cease its attack on the power station and allow unfettered access for emergency services to the plant,” he added.

In a press release Downing Street said: “The prime minister said the reckless actions of President Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe.”

“He said the UK would do everything it could to ensure the situation did not deteriorate further. Both leaders agreed a ceasefire was crucial,” it added.

Downing Street said that Mr Johnson will be seeking an emergency UN Security Council meeting in the coming hours, and that the UK would raise this issue immediately with Russia and close partners.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here. To sign the petition click here. If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page