    UK PM Johnson says UK test and trace system is world beating

    Britan's PM Boris Johnson visists a construction site in Cheshire

    LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood by his description of Britain's system of testing and tracing coronavirus infections on Thursday, despite a fall in the number of people contacted by tracers.

    Asked whether, in light of the latest data, he thought it was still a world beating system, Johnson said: "If you look at what we're doing, actually I think it certainly is and it certainly does fit that description as world beating."


    (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and William James; editing by Kate Holton)

