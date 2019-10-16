UK PM Johnson sees chance of Brexit deal, not there yet - spokesman

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his cabinet of top ministers that there was a chance of agreeing a new Brexit deal with the European Union but the deal was not done yet, his spokesman said on Wednesday.

The spokesman said that there remained outstanding issues in agreeing the deal, adding that talks with the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party were ongoing.

"The prime minister gave an update to cabinet on the progress in the ongoing Brexit talks, he said there was a chance of securing a good deal but we are not there yet, and there remain outstanding issues," the spokesman said.





