UK PM Johnson suffers by-elections blow

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion that had been in place nearly 50 years in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. Friday’s outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. The decision, unthinkable just a few years ago, was the culmination of […]
House lawmakers are expected to vote on historic gun control legislation that would funnel hundreds of millions of dollars into crisis intervention and mental health programs. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joined Anne-Marie Green and Errol Barnett to discuss what's next for the bill, which passed the Senate with bipartisan support.
The Muslim widow of the Italian ambassador killed last year in Democratic Republic of Congo broke into tears on Wednesday as she told Pope Francis of her Catholic husband's commitment to help African children. Luca Attanasio, his bodyguard Vittorio Iacovacci and their driver Mustapha Milambo were killed during a botched kidnapping on a road in eastern Congo as they were heading to visit a United Nations humanitarian project at a school. He became a national hero in Italy, leaving behind his wife, Zakia Seddiki, and three small daughters.
The latest on the HBO series
Commuters fled the train when it pulled into the station in the city's Castro neighborhood, and authorities are looking for the gunman, police said.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian troops may need to pull back from the key frontline city of Lysychansk to avoid being encircled after Russian forces captured two villages to its south, regional governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Thursday. The retreat of Ukrainian troops from Lysychansk and Sievierodonetsk, the last two Ukrainian-held cities in Luhansk, would bring Moscow closer to one of its key war aims of capturing all of that region. Divided by a river, the cities have become a key battleground in Russia's assault on the industrial heartland of Donbas and the fighting is nearing a "fierce climax," a top official said on Wednesday.
Beleaguered British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered two crushing parliamentary by-election defeats on Friday, including in a seat previously held by his ruling Conservatives for over a century, prompting the party's chairman to quit. In a stunning reversal, the Tories saw their December 2019 general election majority of more than 24,000 votes overturned by the centrist Liberal Democrats in the Tiverton and Honiton constituency. At the same time, the main Labour opposition regained the Westminster seat of Wakefield, in northern England, in a further sign of its resurgence following the party's worst electoral performance in decades two and a half years ago. The disastrous outcomes for the Conservatives are set to pile new pressure on the embattled Johnson, as the highly damaging "Partygate" scandal involving lockdown-breaching gatherings in Downing Street continues to plague him and his party. The latest in a string of electoral defeats for the Tories in the last year, the dire results spurred the immediate resignation of the party's chairman, Oliver Dowden. "Our supporters are distressed and disappointed by recent events, and I share their feelings," the key Johnson ally wrote in a resignation letter to the Conservative leader. "We cannot carry on with business as usual. Somebody must take responsibility and I have concluded that, in these circumstances, it would not be right for me to remain in office." But Johnson, in Rwanda for a Commonwealth summit, insisted he would not step down. "Clearly we've got to listen to these results," he told UK broadcasters accompanying him. "We will keep going, addressing the concerns of people," Johnson added. - 'Wake-up call' - The votes were held Thursday after the two areas' former Tory MPs both resigned in disgrace in recent months. Tiverton and Honiton's ex-lawmaker Neil Parish quit after admitting watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons, while Wakefield's Imran Ahmad Khan was jailed for sexually assaulting a teenage boy. The Liberal Democrats won Tiverton and Honiton -- parts of which have voted Conservative in every general election since the 1880s -- by more than 6,000 votes on a 30 percent swing. The party, which has historically performed well in the southwest, appeared to benefit from tactical voting, with Labour's vote share plunging nearly 16 percent. Meanwhile, in Wakefield -- one of dozens of traditional Labour seats that Johnson took in 2019 on a promise to "get Brexit done" and address glaring regional economic inequalities -- the opposition party won by nearly 5,000 ballots. Visiting the constituency early Friday, Labour leader Keir Starmer said his party's victory in one of its former heartland seats showed it was "on track" to win back power for the first time in more than a decade at the next general election due by 2024. "What a judgement this is on the Tories and Boris Johnson... out of touch, out of ideas," he told reporters there. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said his party's win in the southwest was a "wake-up call for all those Conservative MPs propping up Boris Johnson". - Sense of crisis - Johnson has spent months fighting for his survival after various controversies. Opinion polls have shown most people think he lied about Covid lockdown-breaking events at Downing Street and should resign. Even before the controversy erupted last December, the 58-year-old Brexit architect oversaw the loss of two once-safe seats in by-elections last year. He then scored dismally in May's local elections. Weeks later, dozens of Conservative MPs triggered a no-confidence vote which saw more than 40 percent of them desert Johnson, leaving him severely weakened and struggling to reset his turbulent tenure. Meanwhile Britain is gripped by 40-year highs in inflation and a cost-of-living crisis that has seen prices soar for everyday essentials such as energy, petrol and food. Strikes this week by railway workers were some of the biggest seen in Britain in decades and have added to the sense of crisis. Johnson, who travels to Germany and then Spain for G7 and NATO summits after his current visit to Rwanda, is not due back in Britain until late next week. jj/jv
Wisconsin Democrats gathering for their annual state convention this weekend are focused on re-electing Gov. Tony Evers and defeating Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, but also know that history is against them in the midterm year and voters face high inflation, rising gas prices and growing concerns about a recession. It showed Evers slightly ahead of his Republican challengers, while Johnson, having reversed a pledge not to seek a third term in the U.S. Senate, was about even with each of the top Democrats running against him. The prospect for Johnson improved, and worsened for Evers, the lower the projected turnout in the poll.
Ludovic Marin/ReutersAs Russia continues to make worrying gains in its brutal war in Ukraine, the European Union accepted the beleaguered nation as a candidate for membership. In its annual summit, the powerful bloc signed off on Ukraine and neighboring Moldova’s candidacy, meaning both of the countries in Russia’s closest sights will jump several steps to be considered EU candidates, despite not meeting all the requirements for full membership. European Commission president Charles Michel tweet
After losing Trump endorsement, Rep. Mo Brooks says he'll testify before Jan. 6 committee
“The pace of U.S. economic growth has slowed sharply in June,” Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global, said on Thursday. “Business confidence is now at a level which would typically herald an economic downturn.”
The Russian military in the coming days may capture the town of Lysychansk, although the Ukrainian Air Force and armed drones still remain active, U.S. think tank the Institute for the Study of War, or ISW, said in a report published on June 22.
Then-President Donald Trump met with top Department of Justice officials on Jan. 3, 2021, to discuss a change of leadership, and it was proposed that environmental lawyer Jeffrey Clark replace acting U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, to investigate voter fraud in the 2020 election.
‘As stated in yesterday’s congressional hearings, you don’t ask for a pardon if you are innocent. And, you don’t decline to appeal if you know you are right,’ Heard spokesperson says
Take a trip back through the exciting and unpredictable 2021-22 Celtics season as the players describe the ups and downs in their own words.
Tim Michels and Rebecca Kleefisch are locked in a tight GOP race for governor; Mandela Barnes and Alex Lasry are in a close Democrat Senate race.
With each consecutive Jan. 6 hearing, the spotlight on the Justice Department and the Attorney General has grown brighter.
A swimmer was severely injured in a shark attack at a beach in Pacific Grove, California – prompting authorities to close the popular surf site.
MAZURENKO ALYONA - WEDNESDAY, 22 JUNE 2022, 21:05 The adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, said that for the second day in a row, large convoys of Russian occupiers' equipment are leaving Mariupol and the Mariupol region in the direction of Berdyansk-Polohy.