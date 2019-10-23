UK PM Johnson tells Germany's Merkel: Brexit should not be delayed

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday that he did not think Britain's exit from the European Union should be delayed beyond Oct. 31, his spokesman said.

Johnson has vowed to deliver Brexit by the end of the month "do or die" but was forced by parliament to send the EU a letter, which he did not sign, asking for a three-month delay.

The spokesman said that in a call with Merkel, Johnson had made clear Brexit should happen on Oct. 31 and that there was a majority in parliament for his exit deal. (Reporting by William James, Writing by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Costas Pitas)