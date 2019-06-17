UK PM May would not repeat criticism of London Mayor - spokesman

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May would not retweet Katie Hopkins, whose criticism London Mayor Sadiq Khan was repeated by U.S. President Donald Trump, May's spokesman said on Monday.

On Saturday, Trump retweeted a tweet by the right-wing commentator Katie Hopkins who called London "stab city" and said "this is Khan's Londonistan," a phrase used to describe the city's failure to tackle Islamist extremists.

"The prime minister would not retweet Katie Hopkins nor use that language," her spokesman said. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James; editing by Michael Holden)